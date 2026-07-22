Rural Communities Placed at the Heart of Welsh Government

White Paper published on issues and challenges facing rural Wales, action on climate change, sustainability and environmental protections.

Around one in three people in Wales live in rural areas facing higher costs, lower pay and unequal access to services

Proposals are designed to support thriving rural communities, businesses and public services

Consultation opens today – 22 July – on plans for landmark new law to guarantee that the needs of rural communities in Wales are considered and accounted for in decisions taken by government and public authorities in Wales.

The new proposals published today would require Ministers, as well as local authorities, health boards and other public authorities, to consider rural needs from the outset when designing policies and delivering services.

The changes form part of a wider consultation on measures that will also strengthen environmental protections, promote sustainable use of natural resources, and support the developing Climate and Nature Action Plan.

As much as 80% of Wales is rural and around a third of the population lives in rural areas, where people often face higher costs, lower incomes, worse transport connections, patchy internet and unequal access to services, including in health and education.

The changes could mean better and easier access to public services for people living in rural Wales. The proposals form part of the new Government’s legislative programme, honouring one of the First 100 Day Commitments and the election promise to lead a government for the whole of Wales.

Meeting at the Royal Welsh Show, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, and Northern Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir discussed what can be learned from nearly a decade of the Rural Needs Act, which has been in force in Northern Ireland since 2017.

Speaking from the showground, the Minister said:

“People living in rural Wales know what works for their individual communities, and we are taking action to ensure that their voices are heard. “This new law would ensure that when important decisions are made, the needs of rural communities are considered, not as an afterthought, but at the forefront of decision-making. “Meeting my counterpart from Stormont this week reminds us that we don’t have to start from scratch; Northern Ireland has shown this works, and we will develop a policy that is made in Wales and works for Wales.”

Northern Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir said:

“I welcome the opportunity to discuss rural proofing with Ministers from other parts of the UK and to share learning from Northern Ireland’s experience of the Rural Needs Act. “As we develop our new rural policy, engagement of this kind is valuable in helping us learn from others and ensure rural needs remain at the heart of decision-making.”

The consultation opens today. Have your say here.

Feature image: Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd and Northern Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, meet at the Royal Welsh Show 20.07.26