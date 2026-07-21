New Aberfan Book of Remembrance presented to community ahead of 60th anniversary commemorations

The National Library of Wales has completed a special commemorative project to create new copies of the Aberfan Book of Remembrance, ensuring that the memory of those 116 children and 28 adults who lost their lives in the Aberfan Disaster on 21 October 1966 will continue to be honored for future generations.

Funded by the Welsh Government, the project brings together the Aberfan community, specialist craftspeople and staff at the National Library of Wales as preparations continue to mark the 60th anniversary of the Disaster in 2026.

This week, Mr David Davies JP, Chairman of The Aberfan Memorial Charity visited the National Library to receive the newly created Books of Remembrance on behalf of the community.

Owain Roberts, Director of Collections and Digital Services at the National Library of Wales, said:

“As we approach the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan Disaster, it is a privilege for the National Library of Wales to work alongside the people of Aberfan on a project of such significance. The National Library belongs to the people of Wales, and our role is not only to care for collections, but to work with communities to preserve, grow and share the nation’s memory and culture. “Through our collections, expertise and specialist conservation skills, we help communities safeguard the stories, objects and records that matter most to them. This project demonstrates what can be achieved when communities and cultural institutions work together. “This Book of Remembrance is a fitting tribute to those who were lost and to the enduring strength and resilience of the Aberfan community.”

Mr David Davies JP, survivor and Chairman of The Aberfan Memorial Charity, said:

“This Book of Remembrance is of immense importance to the people of Aberfan. I would like to thank the National Library of Wales, Welsh Government and everyone involved for their commitment and care throughout the project. The work has been carried out with great respect for those who lost their lives, and it will help ensure that their memory endures for generations to come. The Books will be displayed under glass in the community, with pages turned each month to show names and birth dates of our dearly loved ones we lost on that fateful day.”

Working closely with Mr Davies, the Charity’s Trustees and staff at the National Library, calligrapher Tanja Bolenz. Three copies of the new Book of Remembrance have been produced, all three volumes were bound by the National Library’s Conservation Department, showcasing the specialist heritage craft skills that are preserved and practised at the Library.

Dilwyn Williams, Conservation Manager and Specialist at the National Library of Wales, said:

“It has been an honour to work on these volumes. Every stage of the binding process, from selecting materials to completing the finished books, required specialist skills, traditional techniques and great attention to detail. Projects such as this demonstrate the importance of preserving these craft skills and passing them on to future generations. We are proud that work of this kind can be undertaken here in Wales and at the National Library.”

The Book of Remembrance is one element of a wider programme of work being undertaken by the National Library of Wales to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan Disaster.

Earlier this year, the Library launched Aberfan Disaster 1966, a new online research resource developed in partnership with Glamorgan Archives and funded by the Welsh Government. Drawing on material from the Library’s collections, the resource helps tell the story of the disaster and the remarkable resilience of the community in its aftermath.

The Library is also planning an exhibition on Aberfan, which will open in Autumn 2026 and feature one of the newly created Books of Remembrance. Together, these projects aim to ensure that the experiences of those affected by the Disaster, and the strength of the community that endured it, continue to be remembered and understood by future generations.