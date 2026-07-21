Maintenance Work Starts on Wildflower Meadows

Cut-and-collect grass maintenance has begun across Denbighshire’s wildflower meadows following the prolonged hot weather this season.

Denbighshire County Council’s Biodiversity team, Streetscene teams, including the Streetscene Nature Recovery operatives are working together to cut selected sites earlier than usual, helping maintain and support meadow habitats.

Established in 2019, the Council’s Wildflower Meadow Project aims to restore native wildflower habitats, create connected green spaces and support community wellbeing across the county.

The project has been supported by Welsh Government funding through the Local Nature Partnerships Cymru ENRaW project.

Many wildflower species have set seed early this year because of the dry weather, so identified sites will now receive an early cut and collect. Areas with later flowering species will be left to so they can still flower and will be cut, as usual, from August 1 onwards.

Removing cuttings reduces soil nutrients, which helps native wildflowers grow stronger and set seed for next season.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport and Biodiversity Champion, said: