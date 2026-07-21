Maintenance Work Starts on Wildflower Meadows

Cut-and-collect grass maintenance has begun across Denbighshire’s wildflower meadows following the prolonged hot weather this season.
Denbighshire County Council’s Biodiversity team, Streetscene teams, including the Streetscene Nature Recovery operatives are working together to cut selected sites earlier than usual, helping maintain and support meadow habitats.
Established in 2019, the Council’s Wildflower Meadow Project aims to restore native wildflower habitats, create connected green spaces and support community wellbeing across the county.
The project has been supported by Welsh Government funding through the Local Nature Partnerships Cymru ENRaW project.
Many wildflower species have set seed early this year because of the dry weather, so identified sites will now receive an early cut and collect. Areas with later flowering species will be left to so they can still flower and will be cut, as usual, from August 1 onwards.
Removing cuttings reduces soil nutrients, which helps native wildflowers grow stronger and set seed for next season.
Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport and Biodiversity Champion, said:
“We are starting the cut-and-collect work now as many flowers have already seeded, due to the warm weather, and this will help these species to thrive and grow again – helping us maintain and improve the habitats for next year.
“This work is important in bringing this habitat back to support nature and wellbeing, after nearly 97 percent of meadows have been lost in the last 100 years.
“As more wildflowers return, they will increase diversity and colour for communities to enjoy and provide stronger support for pollinators, which play a vital role in putting food on our tables.
“Our county wildflower meadows are for residents and wildlife to enjoy now, and for future generations of Denbighshire residents.”