National Cellulitis Improvement Programme To Raise Awareness

The National Cellulitis Improvement Programme (NCIP) which is part of the Lymphoedema Wales Clinical Network (LWCN) was established to bring together a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals dedicated to improve care for people who have had cellulitis to reduce the risk of occurrence. Over 26,000 hospital bed days are occupied by people with cellulitis per annum in NHS Wales. NCIP aims to reduce hospital admissions, improve patient outcomes, and provide clear pathways to support.

As part of its awareness campaign, NCIP has been sharing informational posters across Wales to help communities understand cellulitis and the support available. Posters are displayed in GP surgeries, pharmacies, supermarkets, and community spaces. If you do not see posters in your local area and would like to receive some for your practice, community centre, or organisation, please contact the NCIP team directly.

What is Cellulitis?

Cellulitis is a painful bacterial skin infection that affects thousands of people each year. Your skin may become red, hot, and you can feel like you have flu. If you have a cellulitis, there is a 50% chance that it will reoccur within a year due to risk factors. NCIP seeks to change this through proactive care, education, and awareness campaigns.

You Can Self-Refer

If you have been prescribed antibiotics for a skin infection in the last 12 months or have been admitted to hospital with a cellulitis, you can now self-refer to the NCIP service for specialist assessment, advice, and guidance on reducing your risk of further infection

Dr Melanie Thomas, Clinical Director of the Lymphoedema Network Wales, said:

“Cellulitis can cause significant pain, swelling, and anxiety-especially the fear of it returning. The National Cellulitis Improvement Programme (NCIP) was developed to help reduce the risk of recurrence and empower people to better manage their swelling and skin health. The results have been remarkable: where previously 1 in 2 people experienced repeat episodes, that number has now dropped to just 1 in 10. By combining treatment with tailored advice and education, we’re not only improving outcomes but also helping patients feel more confident and in control. There’s still more to do in raising awareness, but we’re making steady, meaningful progress.”

Linda Jenkins, National Cellulitis Improvement Programme Lead, said:

“Cellulitis can cause distress and disruption to people’s lives, and we know that timely, consistent care makes a real difference. Through the National Cellulitis Improvement Programme, we’re working to ensure that every person in Wales is aware of how to modify their risk factors so that they can receive the right treatment, at the right time, no matter where they live. This programme is about more than improving clinical pathways, it’s about improving lives.”

Contact Details

To self-refer or to know more about NCIP, get in touch via; Phone: 01639683141

Email: SBU.Cellulitis@wales.nhs.uk | lwcn.nhs.wales