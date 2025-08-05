National Award Puts Historic Welsh Railway in the Spotlight

Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways is celebrating being voted Best Attraction in Wales, at the prestigious National Tourism Awards for Wales.

As the summer season gathers pace, the railway is proud to be welcoming visitors with the recognition of having been named Wales’ number one destination in 2025.

The award recognises the railway’s continued excellence in delivering an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

From breathtaking journeys through Snowdonia National Park to exceptional visitor facilities and warm Welsh hospitality, Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways continue to set the standard for tourism in Wales.

The accolade was presented at a glittering ceremony, where Paul Lewin, General Manager, and Stephen Greig, Visitor Experience Manager, collected the award on behalf of the railway.

The award was sponsored by Folly Farm, with Gareth Morris (left) presenting the trophy to Paul (right) and Stephen (centre).

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible staff and volunteers, who strive every day to deliver an unforgettable experience for every visitor,”

said Paul Lewin.

“We are immensely proud to be recognised as the Best Attraction in Wales and look forward to welcoming even more visitors to enjoy our spectacular journeys this summer.”

With two lines stretching over 40 miles combined, the railway offers visitors the chance to step back in time aboard beautifully restored carriages, enjoy steam-hauled travel through ancient woodlands and rugged mountain passes, and explore historic stations and towns along the route.

The summer season is now in full steam, with autumn excursions offering the added bonus of changing foliage, quieter carriages, and even more wildlife along the way.

The line also features accessible services, dog-friendly carriages, and station cafés stocked with local produce.

For more information or to book tickets, visit: www.festrail.co.uk