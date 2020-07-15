Nanteos Mansion Has Seen Much Life in its Long History

Nanteos has seen much life in its long history with the present management not only maintaining it but adding to it as well.

This outstanding Grade 1 listed 18th century Georgian manor house with secluded walks and picturesque lake has twenty two sumptuous rooms plus a 4-bedroomed serviced mews house, with many original ornate, decorative features and contemporary fittings. The Yr Eos restaurant and library bar provide innovative, refined menus using locally sourced produce to showcase the best cuisine in the region. Guests will receive the highest levels of personal service. Whilst continuing to offer B&B the Mansion is now specialising in weddings, events and as a safe exclusive use venue for parties of families and friends.

2020 has at the time of writing been a tough one for most of us. Powerful emotion has been witnessed from loss and fear to the joy of knowing ones family and friends are safe and well. We have taken stock of what we do, who and where we are. Amongst all of this we have witnessed immense bravery and dedication, and these form the basis of the changes we feel will be made. The team at Nanteos have decided that dedication should be acknowledged and so are launching a new initiative to run jointly with our business. “Nanteos’s time to care”. To mark the 72nd Anniversary of the NHS we will be donating 72 nights B&B to workers in NHS Wales over the next 12 months. Details of which will be announced on our website.

The visitor experience at Nanteos is superb and having your historic day at such an histioric venue helps to make memories for a lifetime.

To learn a little more of the history of Nanteos read on courtesy of www.nanteoshistory.co.uk

Nanteos and it’s once vast estate has a wealth of history.

Nanteos Mansion, a large, square, Georgian building, is surrounded by the unspoilt beauty of the Welsh countryside, which lies in the Paith Valley, near Aberystwyth, Mid Wales. The site has a long history of occupation: an earlier dwelling known as Neuadd Lawdden existed there for many centuries before Nanteos was built, evidence of a previous dwelling can be seen in the cellar.

The present Nanteos was built by Thomas Powell in 1739. Extensions and alterations were added during the 19th century and are in keeping with the Georgian Mansion. The Powell family continued to live at Nanteos for over 250 years. Many of the Powells were influential members of Parliament, and played a huge part of the development of Aberystwyth and the county of Cardiganshire.

The last member of the family living at Nanteos passed away in 1951 (however, there are many Powell descendants living elsewhere throughout the world, today). With the demise of the Powell family at Nanteos, the mansion was sold. After many different occupiers Nanteos is today, a privately owned hotel. The house has not been altered since the time of the Powell family but has been restored in keeping with its historical origins.

There is now a a wonderful book Life on a Welsh Country Estate for more information about the book go to nanteos life on a country estate.

Address: Rhydyfelin, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 4LU

Website: www.nanteos.com

Tel: 01970 600522