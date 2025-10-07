Nails.INC Nailed It!

Mocha Mousse Nail Polish Duo (Boxed)

Regular readers will know that Nails.INC are my favourite nail brand. I have been a huge fan for many years and always impressed with everything product I try from them. But what I also love about Nails.INC is that their range make brilliant gifts, whether for the festive season, birthdays, teacher’s gifts or table gifts for that special lunch or dinner. So let me share some of my ideas from Nails.INC, starting with this delightful duo, my Mocha Mousse moment! This duo of espresso nude shades is the must try mani trend of the moment. It has been formulated with Nails.INC 45 Second Speedy Gloss formula so your mani will be touch dry in a flash. Either shade can be applied easily to create an immaculate finish, as Nails.INC brushes are the very best in my opinion as they use their patented, wide hugging brush, that obviously is exclusive to Nails.INC, plus they are long wearing, vegan and cruelty free. I loved these soft brown hues for this season, Chiara is a taupe gold shimmer whilst Coco is a tan caramel. These work beautifully together too I tried alternate colours on my fingers!

Apply your Nails.INC base coat. Then apply two coats of your chosen shade and finish off with your favourite Nails.INC top coat.

Size & Price: 2 X14ml/£15.00 | Visit: nailsinc.com

Cherry Noir Nail Polish Duo (Boxed)

Now this is another brilliant duo that certainly gave me a cherry crush and was so impressed that my nails looked deep and demure with these cherry noir inspired shades. Formulated in Nails.INC’s 4-in-1 It’s Topless formula, which includes a built-in base, treatment, colour and topcoat to deliver a 1-step gel-like finish manicure. Now if you haven’t tried or even heard of Topless then you are seriously missing out. The Topless formula means all you have to do is paint on two coats of this formula and that is it – job done! You have achieved a gel-like manicure at home in next to no time with this 1-step manicure routine. You will also get extreme long wear of about 6 days. Plus the formula includes bio-peptides which are known to help strengthen, protect and moisturise and also vegan and cruelty free. With this delightful duo you have a super set of Scarlett which is a red burgundy shimmer and Billie, a classic burgundy.

Apply two coats of It’s Topless to your nails and that’s the only step – your mani is done! Yes it might be hard to believe doing your own nails can be so easy, but it is true and you just need to try Topless for yourself to believe me! But don’t forget to apply your Nails.INC cuticle oil to keep your nails nourished.

Size & Price: 2 x 14ml/£15.00 | Visit: nailsinc.com

Taken from the Nails INC website:

Nails.INC is the UK’s leading and award-winning, British beauty brand founded by Thea Green MBE. Renowned for first to market product innovation and trend-led premium colour quality.

Zöe – 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish

Let me just recap on Nails.INC’s most innovative formula to date, It’s Topless, their revolutionary 4-in-1 bottle that does it all! This nail polish combines every stage of your nail routine into one bottle, with a built-in base coat, treatment, colour and top coat. Formulated with bio-peptides and glass particles for a glossy chip-resistant at-home gel-like polish finish and I can often get about 6 days of wear from Topless. It is the 1-step shortcut to nailing the perfect mani.

It’s Topless can be easily applied for an immaculate, professional-looking finish. The patented, wide-hugging brush, exclusive to Nails.INC, is ergonomically designed to work with the shape of the nail bed and minimize the number of strokes required. Their bottle cap also works as a built-in mani station to help you paint your nails more easily. This clever company thinks of everything to make doing your own mani so quick and easy.

Zöe is a beautiful deep brown shimmer. Just apply two coats of It’s Topless to your nails and that’s the only step you have to do and your mani is done!

Whitney – 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish

Whitney is a true navy. Just apply two coats of It’s Topless to your nails and that’s the only step you have to do and your mani is done!

Khloe – 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish

Khloe is a mushroom brown shimmer. Just apply two coats of It’s Topless to your nails and that’s the only step you have to do and your mani is done!

File, Edit, Delete 3-in-1 Nail Corrector Pen

Doing your own mani at home can sometimes be problematic, well at least it is with me! But Nails.INC again comes to my rescue with the Nails.INC, nail corrector pen. You can clean up any mani mishaps with this 3-in-1 corrector pen. You can use the precision-shaped lid to push back your cuticles, then the mini file to shape and fix any nail breakages. The part of the pen I use the most is the bit that allows you to go around your nail edges, allowing you to go around your nail so you can tidy up any mani mistakes with ease. This is one of my favourite products from Nails.INC along with their nail removal pots. You’ll love this pen even more as it has a vitamin C and avocado oil enriched formula. Again it is vegan and cruelty free and so easy to use. It will make a great stocking filler too!