Mothers Day Gift Ideas from Heathcote & Ivory

Sweet Pea Refresh Travel Essentials (Reusable, See-Through Zipped Pouch)

Heathcote & Ivory are experts in beautifully crafted and fragranced collections for bath, body, wellness and lifestyle and they are a company I often go to if I have presents to buy. So I was pleased to try some of the items from their new Sweet Pea range, an enchanting collection of bath and body care celebrating the summer’s sweet peas. This is a super set containing: Body Wash, 50ml, Body Cream, 50ml, and a Body Spray 50ml. This is such an easy way for you to refresh on the go. The gentle body wash with pro-vitamin B5, the silky body lotion with shea butter and soothing prebiotic chicory root and Sweet Pea body mist with hydrating hyaluronic acid. With extract of sweet pea and the cheering Sweet Pea fragrance and this all comes in a reusable, see-through zipped pouch. The Vegan formulations with evening primrose oil, shea butter, vitamin E, glycerin and extracts of sweet pea, honeysuckle and patchouli, each vegan-friendly product leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth and cherished. This is a super treat for someone special.

Sweet Pea Hand & Body Wash (Boxed)

Calling all sweet pea lovers! This wonderful wash has cheerful scents of fresh sweet peas entwined with honeysuckle on a sun drenched wall. Notes of romantic white jasmine, gardenia flowers, the greenness of crushed leaves and hints of soft musk enhance the uplifting fragrance. You can bring the cheering scent of fresh sweet peas to your everyday with this lovely Sweet Pea Hand & Body Wash, that has been formulated to be gentle on your skin. Blended with moisture-locking glycerin and pro-vitamin B5. Conditioning sweet pea flower, soothing aloe and prebiotic chicory root extracts combine for a delicate cleanse. It is also enriched with evening primrose oil, vitamin E, shea butter, Sweet Pea and patchouli extracts. This makes a pretty addition to your basin, bath or shower this will make a beautiful gift for Mother’s Day or a birthday gift for someone you love or just a treat for yourself.

Cruelty free and 100% Vegan Friendly.

Size & Price: 250ml/Regular price £10.00 | Visit: heathcote-ivory.com

William Morris At Home Kitchen Garden Hand Wash & Lotion Set (Boxed)

This set offers you wonderful hand care all at your fingertips with a hand wash and a hand lotion featuring the odour-neutralising Sunlit Tomato fragrance. Just perfect when you have done a stint in the garden. It is enriched with vitamin E, buchu leaf oil, lime oil and soothing prebiotic chicory root extract. What a super way to elevate your kitchen sink rituals to another level with this super set that is decorated in William Morris Pink and Rose.

Size & Price: each 250ml/£16.00 | Visit: williammorrisathome.com

William Morris’s garden was a space where nature, art, and labour met in an organic and timeless way.

KITCHEN GARDEN is inspired by nature’s restorative properties and reimagines the artist’s garden with two earthy scents.

Sunlit Tomato with notes of tomato leaf, green stems, lime, moss and hints of vanilla is odour neutralising* to refresh after cooking. Purple Basil an aromatic basil, tarragon and clove blend is proven to enhance wellbeing** and echoes the trend for mood-boosting, naturally inspired formulations. Enriched hand and body care contains antioxidant lycopene from tomatoes and soothing chicory root, to refresh and restore skin exposed to daily stress. William Morris At Home is a partnership with the not-for-profit William Morris Gallery. Once the family home of William Morris, the Gallery holds the world’s largest collection of his work.