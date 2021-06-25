Mother and Son are Latest Recruits for South Wales Firm of Accountants

Ashmole & Co are delighted to announce that Claire Ibbitson and her eldest son, Rhys, from Capel Hendre, have both recently started working for the accountancy firm. Claire is based in Llandeilo and Rhys works in the Ammanford office.

For over 14 years Claire worked in education, teaching all levels of Accountancy at Coleg Sir Gar and Gower College in Swansea. Claire has actually taught a significant number of Ashmole and Co’s staff over the years and helped them to obtain their AAT and ACCA qualifications!

Now that Claire’s children are older – Rhys is 18 and his younger sister, Sara, is 16 – Claire took the decision to return to work in practice and has joined Ashmole & Co as a qualified Accountant. Prior to teaching she trained with Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC) in Swansea and worked as a Financial Controller in the Travel and Incentive Industry.

Welcoming Claire to the team, Ceri Llwyd, Partner in the Llandeilo and Llandovery Ashmole & Co offices, said,

“Claire’s appointment will strengthen our entire team. We are delighted she has joined us. With Claire’s vast experience we can provide local clients with high quality audit, accounting, and taxation services. We are fortunate as well that Claire has agreed to tutor our trainee accountants.”

Ashmole & Co currently has a dozen Trainee Accountants and one of those is Claire’s son, Rhys. Rhys Ibbitson attended Ysgol Dyffryn Aman until year 11 when he chose to leave school and start an AAT level 2 course in Accounting in September 2020. He also started with Ashmole & Co as a Trainee.

Rhys said,

“My family and I are pleased I have been given this opportunity to gain qualifications, whilst having the practical experience to match. Initially it was difficult to take in so much information while learning basic tasks, but over time it has definitely become less challenging. Seeing the improvement in myself and being able to complete tasks to a high standard are the most rewarding part of the job.”

Day to day Rhys helps the team to complete VAT returns, takes phone calls from clients and helps them with their queries.

Laura Craddock, Partner in Ashmole & Co’s Ammanford office said,