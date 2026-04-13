Montgomery Canal Restoration “A Flagship Project” Says CRT

Volunteers on the Montgomery canal welcomed Campbell Robb, who took over as Chief Executive at CRT in October 2025, as he saw for himself the remarkable restoration progress from Crickheath to Waen Wen wharf.

He said,

“The restoration seems to be progressing in leaps and bounds, and I feel this a flagship project that many on the canal system can learn from. I’m impressed with the dedication and enthusiasm of all involved. To have built Schoolhouse bridge with public donations is remarkable, and judging by the speed of restoration, I’m sure it will be in water very soon”.

Mr Robb started his visit at Maesbury, just south of Oswestry, Shropshire, where he was picked up by the steamboat, Ictus which took him down the recently restored section of canal to Crickheath Basin where he had the chance to see an impressive number of volunteers in action, lining and blocking the canal as well as replanting daffodil bulbs that had been disturbed by the work.

Michael Limbrey, Montgomery Waterways Restoration Trust, takes up the story:

“We then set off for Llanymynech with a brief visit to Bridge 88 to look at the Pant sewer – a major challenge in the restoration of the Shropshire Gap. We were introduced to the team at Llanymynech Wharf, saw the display and looked on the tour boat, the George Watson Buck”.

It was then onto the new Carregofa bridge – which is nearing completion – and on to Williams Bridge, the Vyrnwy Aqueduct and the proposed new nature reserve. From there, on to Welshpool, briefly looking at where the canal crosses the A483 twice – at the same level as the water. (Now there’s a problem) Heulwen, a Heulwen Trust charity boat, then took the party into the centre of Welshpool through Gallowstree Bridge.

Michael continued,

“There were many opportunities to discuss what’s been done and what must be done in the future, and we had the impression that Campbell had been impressed and would leave with a very positive view of the Montgomery canal”.

Feature image: David Carter, Campbell Robb, Michael Limbrey & John Dodwell (cropped)