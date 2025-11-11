Shropshire Council Visit Restoration Work on Montgomery Canal

On November 7 the Restore the Montgomery Canal appeal group hosted a team from Shropshire Council on an introductory tour of the Montgomery restoration. Although political control of the council changed hands at the local elections back in May this was the first diary opportunity for senior councillors to view the work of the SUCS volunteers during one of their work party weekends.

Led by John Dodwell, chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership, representatives from Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust, Friends of the Montgomery Canal and IWA Shrewsbury & North Wales Branch met the Shropshire Council team at Canal Central at Maesbury Marsh, before boarding the steam launch Ictus for a trip to showcase the recently-opened restored length from Gronwen Bridge to Crickheath Wharf, the current limit of navigation. A highlight, at least for some, was the chance to operate the council-owned Crofts Mill Lift Bridge to let Ictus pass through before rejoining the boat trip to Crickheath.

Disembarking at Crickheath, the party joined SUCS chair David Carter to walk the length from Crickheath Bridge, past Schoolhouse Bridge to Waen Wen basin, which will be the next possible turning point for boats as the restoration progresses towards the Welsh border at Llanymynech.

David Carter thanked Michael Haig (IWA) for arranging the visit and said,

“It was great to show off the wonderful work the volunteers have done – and are currently doing as we see the Shropshire Gap getting ever smaller as we head for the Welsh Border”.

An impressively large turnout of volunteers, including some corporate volunteers from Oswestry-based business Aico, were working at multiple locations along the approximately three-quarter mile stretch between Crickheath and Waen Wen, giving the visitors a first-hand view of the current restoration in its various phases – in water, lined and blocked, cleared and profiled, and still being cleared.

By car from Schoolhouse Bridge, the party paused first at Pant Bridge to view some of the obstacles awaiting the restoration volunteers, before moving on to Llanymynech Wharf, home of the trip boat George Watson Buck.

During a debrief over a light lunch at the village’s Bradford Arms (still in Shropshire!), council leader Cllr Heather Kidd thanked the organisers and volunteers for the morning’s experience, which she said had really helped her and colleagues understand the scope of restoration efforts in Shropshire and how the canal could fit with the council’s connectivity, health and wellbeing, and economic priorities.

As well as Cllr Kidd, the council group included Cllr Alex Wagner, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Communities, Cllr Roger Evans, Portfolio Holder for Finance, and Cllr Andy Davis, Chair of People Overview & Scrutiny Committee. Also present was Andy Wigley, Policy and Environment Service Manager (and member of the council’s Canal Project Board).

Huge thanks are also due to Chris Bushnell and Maggie Ellis for the opportunity to use their boat, Ictus.

Feature image: David Carter (in hard hat) explaining the progress to the councillors.

Shropshire Union Canal Society Enhancement Team is Expanding

At a recent canal enhancement work party at Ellesmere, six candidates passed the hedge cutting training and can now play a full part in the project. David Carter has led the team for a few years now and said,

“We’re doing relatively basic jobs such as hedge cutting, towpath tidying and canal side furniture painting etc, but it seems to make a big difference, judging by the comments we get from visitors and passersby. We now have a trained team but there’s always room for more. If you fancy joining us, you’d be very welcome”.

The team are generally out once a month so to find out more, go to www.shropshireunion.org.uk