NWH Marks Milestone with Handover of 3,000th Home

North Wales Housing is proud to announce a significant organisational milestone with the completion and handover of its 3,000th home, marking decades of commitment to providing high-quality, affordable housing across North Wales.

Four families received the keys to their new homes at Rydal, Colwyn Bay – a moment that represents not only a local celebration, but a landmark achievement for the housing association.

Founded with a mission to create safe, affordable and sustainable homes, North Wales Housing has spent many years working alongside partners, local authorities and developers to increase housing supply and support thriving communities. Reaching 3,000 homes reflects consistent growth, long-term investment, and a clear focus on meeting local housing needs across the region.

This milestone comes during North Wales Housing’s strongest year of development to date. From 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, the organisation added 143 new homes to its housing stock – the highest annual total achieved so far. Building on this momentum, North Wales Housing is due to take ownership of a further 177 homes over the next 12 months, continuing its commitment to increasing the supply of affordable homes across the region.

The milestone was marked on site by North Wales Housing Chief Executive Helena Kirk, Board Member Rhys Edwards, Assistant Director of Development Lauren Eaton‑Jones, and Castle Green Homes Operations Director Richard Williams.

Richard Williams, Operations Director at Castle Green Homes, said:

“We’re really pleased to be part of North Wales Housing reaching its 3,000th home. This milestone means a great deal to us, and we’re proud to be working together to help build a strong future alongside North Wales Housing.”

Rydal View is a development delivered by Castle Green Homes and located on Pwllycrochan Avenue in Colwyn Bay. The scheme offers modern, energy efficient homes with EPC ratings of A or B, helping residents reduce energy costs while supporting wider sustainability goals. The homes also benefit from solar panels, further enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

Situated close to Colwyn Bay town centre and the promenade, the homes benefit from excellent access to local amenities, transport links and the beach.

North Wales Housing’s 3,000th resident, Kieran, said:

“I’m really excited – it’s stunning. To be honest, North Wales Housing did most of the process for me. It didn’t feel rushed; it’s just been a nice journey. “North Wales Housing has always been on the ball and helpful. If ever I’ve had any problems or queries, I’ve just given them a call and they’ve always been there. “I really wanted to stay in Colwyn Bay because my family are here and it’s somewhere I know. I feel comfortable here.”

Helena Kirk, Chief Executive of North Wales Housing, said:

“Reaching our 3,000th home is a hugely proud moment for North Wales Housing. Each of these homes represents a family, an individual or a household whose life has been positively shaped by having a safe place to call home. This milestone reflects years of partnership working, long-term investment and the dedication of our colleagues who are committed to making a real difference for communities across North Wales.”

Feature image: From left: Richard Williams (Operations Director at Castle Green Homes), Rhys Edwards (NWH Board Member), Lauren Eaton-Jones (NWH Assistant Director – Development), Helena Kirk (NWH Chief Executive).