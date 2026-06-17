Meet the Artist: The Creative Voices of Life: Full Colour

At Life: Full Colour, we are proud to represent artists whose work combines technical accomplishment, creative curiosity and a distinctive personal vision. Amanda Webster embodies all three.

One of the most striking aspects of Amanda’s practice is her versatility. While many artists become known for working within a single medium, Amanda moves effortlessly between charcoal, watercolour and oil paint, adapting her approach to suit the subject while maintaining a recognisable artistic voice. This breadth of practice reflects both confidence and a deep understanding of her craft—qualities that collectors often value highly.

Her work spans portraiture, figurative studies, still life and landscape, each approached with sensitivity, observation and an instinctive feel for colour.

Amanda’s still life paintings and watercolours possess a timeless quality that recalls the work of Paul Cézanne. Through careful attention to structure, light and composition, everyday objects become studies in atmosphere and quiet beauty. Her landscapes similarly reveal a thoughtful response to place, balancing observation with interpretation.

In contrast, her figurative and portrait work often embraces a more expressive language. Bold colour relationships, energetic brushwork and confident mark-making evoke the spirit of early twentieth-century painters who sought to capture not simply appearances, but emotion, movement and character. The resulting works feel both immediate and enduring.

Whether working in the direct, spontaneous medium of charcoal, the luminous transparency of watercolour or the rich depth of oils, Amanda demonstrates a rare ability to harness the unique qualities of each material. Yet throughout this variety, a consistent thread remains: a fascination with colour, form and the expressive possibilities of paint and drawing.

Visitors to Life: Full Colour can view and purchase a selection of Amanda Webster’s original artworks, offering an opportunity to acquire pieces that celebrate both technical skill and artistic individuality.

Amanda also shares her expertise through a growing programme of art masterclasses at Y Segontiwm. Open to artists and enthusiasts of all abilities, these sessions provide a welcoming environment in which participants can develop new skills, explore different media and gain insight from an experienced practising artist.

Original works by Amanda Webster are available now at Life: Full Colour, while her popular masterclasses at Y Segontiwm offer the opportunity to learn directly from one of North Wales’ most accomplished and versatile artists.

To enquire about available artwork or reserve a place on an upcoming workshop, please get in touch.

Call me on 01286 400155 or email: hello@lifefullcolour.com

Feature image: Summer Sun by Amanda Webster