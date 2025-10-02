Meal Prep Box Set Of 3 from Black+Blum

I am cross with myself that it has taken me such a long time to discover Black+Blum as this company are devoted to crafting timeless and creative designs to make every day special. This super set offers meal-prep, food storage and also works brilliantly for food on-the-go. Whatever your needs, this company will have a set to help you and make your life easier.

The meal prep box set are microwavable steel food containers that are made from high-quality food-safe stainless steel and although these boxes are surprisingly light, they are also super tough and robust and they have a rib wall detail for added strength. They are leak proof, dishwasher and oven-safe and come in a range of sizes for breakfast, lunch and everything in between. Incredibly airtight and durable and you will find them so useful for meal prep containers, food storage, or simply as your daily lunch box, safe in the knowledge that your food will travel safely. If you are a shift worker you will find these invaluable for taking your own food safely into work. These are innovative microwave-safe steel box and are BPA polypropylene-Free. The 3 different sizes of boxes are nestable and same size boxes will stack, making storage so easy. As I said these boxes are leak proof but also have airtight vacuum-sealed lid locks that keeps your food fresher for longer. Easy-clean: and with fully removable seals – I do love things that make my life simple! Made from high quality stainless steel the boxes are dishwasher-safe, oven-safe, but not the lid and they are also safe to use in the freezer. Although these sets have been designed specifically for meal prep try using them for batch cooking as this does help you stay healthy, fight food waste and save you money. You’ll find endless uses for these boxes.

The lids I found were so remarkably clever that I’d also rate them as really high performance. This is because the lid lock vent means the lid can stay on when microwaving which not only reduces heat time when compared with other stainless steel containers, but also prevents splattering. I was really impressed with this set of 3 boxes and they quickly became my go-to boxes as they have so many uses, I not only used them for meal prep, food storage, on-the-go lunch box and picnics, but brilliant as an oven container. Having multifunctional products makes sense to have these to hand. I also think this would make a brilliant gift for any family member going off to university or perhaps moving into a flat share.

I did wonder about using them in the microwave but as these boxes are made from high-quality 18/8 stainless steel, used in combination with a smooth rounded surface, there was no problem at all. Just remember that the vacuum sealed lid lock is 100% leak proof, and keeps your food fresher for longer.

I’m going to be checking out the full range on their website as I know that for me one set is not enough!

Regular Price: £42.95

Sizes:

Small: 600ml – 17.5cm x 13cm x 6.5cm – 240g

Medium: 900ml – 19cm x 14.6cm x 7.3cm – 270g

Large: 1200ml – 20.5cm x 16.2cm x 7.9cm – 320g

Taken from their website:

About the Brand

Since 1998 Black+Blum has been devoted to crafting timeless and creative designs that make every day special.

Every product has been uniquely designed in our studio in London, considering each detail and material carefully for repeated lifelong use.

In 2014 co-founder Dan Black launched the company’s ﬁrst lunch box and water bottle. Since then Black+Blum has been dedicated to solving the problems of food waste and single-use plastics by creating products that transform everyday food and drink moments into extraordinary experiences.

Our Philosophy

At Black+Blum, we’re defined by a passion for transforming everyday food and drink moments into extraordinary experiences. We embody creativity, warmth, and timelessness, with designs that inspire.

Rooted in honesty and simplicity, we’re a trusted companion for those seeking functionality and sustainability, breathing life into everyday food and drink moments and helping our customers live healthier, more fulfilled lives.

A Word From The Designer

We launched our first lunch box design in 2010 and this helped inspire and ignite the whole marketplace for food on-the-go. This has led to a growing trend in meal-prep and batch cooking with people following a certain diet for health or fitness, trying to live more sustainably or simply saving money. From a design standpoint, we saw this as a great opportunity to create a range of food containers with different volumes and shapes to suit the individual user and food type. We wanted the design to be simple and minimal; stripped back to the bare essentials. The stainless steel base is surprisingly light but durable and innovative in relation to being microwave/oven/freezer-safe and easy to open with the vacuum release button.

EVERY ORDER YOU PLACE HELPS TO FIGHT FOOD WASTE

Food waste is responsible for 8 – 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions

Each time you invest in a Black+Blum product we donate at least 1% of your order value to charities that help fight food waste by rescuing good food that would otherwise go to landfills. This helps to feed those in need and also to reduce greenhouse gases that would otherwise be created by waste food products.

Where it goes

City Harvest works with food companies at all levels of the supply chain across the UK to collect food that would otherwise go to landfill.

What next?

Food is redistributed to over 375 community partners: food banks, schools, hostels, soup kitchens and more.

How it helps

Every meal delivered helps to reduce emissions from food waste at landfills and helps feed those who need it most.

your impact

By using Black+Blum products you can also help to reduce your own food waste by meal prepping and keeping leftovers fresh.