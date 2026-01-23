London Care Collection from Jo Malone

Revitalise Body Gel-Cream (Boxed)

Jo Malone is a brand that I love to bits so I was delighted to hear that she has a new range which has just launched, it is called the London Care Collection. So I loved trying this Revitalise Body Gel-Cream, which has been inspired by the Roman Baths and will care not only for your skin but also your own self. All the wonderful wellness products in this collection have sensorial textures and aromas to soothe your body and mind. Some 2,000 years ago Roman Baths were found all over Britain and were places of rest and relaxation, perfect locations for self-care rituals and utilised water heated to different temperatures for different effects. In those days visitors to the baths moved through a series of rooms from the Tepidarium, to the Caldarium and the Frigidarium. This new Care Collection products are all linked to a positive feeling, supported by neurosensorial research; a scientific method of analysing emotional reactions when using the product.

I think this is a very clever collection and the Revitalise Body Gel-Cream I found to be such an amazing product that created for me a sensorial experience, leaving me feeling uplifted and ready for the day ahead. It is a beautiful fluid gel-cream that is light and effortless to apply as it glides across your skin leaving it scented and revitalised with a wonderful dewy freshness. It has been formulated with hyaluronic acid and glycerine for hydration. It has also been infused with an aromatic citrus aroma, containing a blend of lemon peel, bay laurel and verbena essential oils, which were chosen for their energising scent and symbolism to the Romans. ‘Feel uplifted’ is supported by neurosensorial research; a scientific method of analysing emotional reactions when using the product.

To use, just dispense into your palms or directly onto your skin and massage in circular movements. It absorbs quickly to it is super to use every day.

There are some super products in this new collection which would all make great gifts, I’m thinking Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day as well as birthdays or simply thank-you gifts. Mind you I struggle to give anything from Jo Malone away!

Please note: this item is pre-packaged and does not qualify for any additional gift wrapping.

Revitalising Exfoliating Soap (Boxed)

The second product I tried from wonderful Care Collection was the revitalising exfoliating soap that refreshed my skin, made me feel uplifted whilst the soap gently exfoliated my skin. This exfoliating bar was created to give you a sensorial experience and it really did just that. As I buffed it onto my skin the bar transformed into a refreshing lather and gave my skin a lovely gentle cleanse. My skin was left lightly scented and awakened. Many exfoliating bars are rough and harsh on your skin, but this one most certainly isn’t!

To use, just create a lather with water and, with a circular motion, use all over your body to exfoliate and cleanse your skin. Rinse thoroughly. This brilliant bar is suitable for daily use.

Do check out the Jo Malone website for more information on the rest of this new collection and don’t forget they are wonderful for gifting.