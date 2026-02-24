Local Marmalade Wins Gold Award at World Marmalade Awards

Local marmalade producer Daisy Graze have found success at the 2026 Artisan World Marmalade Awards, receiving a Gold Award for their Grapefruit marmalade. Surrounded by creative and fascinating tastes such as snow fungus, foraged Alexanders, sweet potato and Scotch Bonnet, this marmalade was enjoyed for its clarity of flavour, impressing all the judges.

The Marmalade Awards have received over 3400 entries this year from more than 33 countries worldwide including La Reunion (France), The Island of Elba (Italy), Greece, Gibraltar, South Africa, Portugal and Taiwan. The jars are judged by an expert panel including Chair of Tourism Ireland Chris Brooke, Food Buyer for Tebay, Gloucester and Cairn Lodge Services, Alex Evans, Food Historian Ivan Day, owner of the Ave Maria Organic Orange Grove in Seville, Jose Fraga and Fortnum & Mason Grocery Buyer Syrie Gwyn Palmer. Those jars that received awards will now carry official Marmalade Awards roundels to denote a marmalade of exceptional quality.

“It is an exciting moment coming to judge the Artisan marmalades every year which are often packed full of innovation and individuality. Every jar is judged completely blind by our panel with many jars being passed around the tables to be judged as a group. All the award winners this year make it look very easy to achieve something which we as judges know is very hard to do. “I know that Janine, Artisan jam and marmalade maker will have huge success with their marmalade which was rightly acknowledged as being exceptional in 2026.”

– Beatrice Hasell-McCosh, Director of the Awards

The Artisan Gold and Double Gold award winners have the opportunity to take part in a workshop for and receive their awards at a Presentation Ceremony on Friday 24th April. Dalemain will stock Gold and Double Gold marmalades in their World Marmalade Shop at Dalemain throughout the year with marmalades from the UK, Japan, and around Europe and beyond, available to taste and buy.

“I am so excited to have won a Gold award. After previous Bronze and Silver accolades for my marmalades it is incredible to have achieved a Gold.” Janine Gray, Daisy Graze

As well as online, Daisy Graze’s marmalade can also be purchased at Cowbridge Farmers’ Market every Saturday morning 9-1 and at other ad hoc local markets

For the full list of Artisan Marmalade Awards available to buy, visit www.marmaladeawards.com . The Marmalade Festival will take place on Saturday 25th April.