Local Garden Centre Team Raises £1,936 for Prostate Cancer

The team at The Old Railway Line Garden Centre in Three Cocks have raised an incredible £1,936 for their Charity of the Year, Tiny’s Fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Research by taking on an 11-mile charity hike across the breathtaking Black Mountains.

The group of staff laced up their walking boots for a challenging route starting and finishing at Hay Bluff car park, taking on rugged terrain and steep climbs along the way. The full team completed a circular hike from Hay Bluff, covering around five miles of uneven ground up to Rhos Dirion, before heading over to Twmpa and returning via Hay Bluff.

A smaller group also took on a shorter version of the route, conquering both Twmpa and Hay Bluff – no easy feat!

Operations Director Katie Eckley said:

“We’re so proud of the team for taking on such a tough challenge for such an important cause. Tiny’s Fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Research has inspired so many people to get involved and raise awareness of men’s health, and we’re thrilled to contribute £1,936 towards the incredible total being raised. It was a real team effort and a brilliant day from start to finish.”

Tiny’s Fundraiser was started to raise money and awareness for Prostate Cancer Research, encouraging men to take action on their health and get checked early. This latest fundraising success follows a year of events at the garden centre, including a charity car wash and bingo night, bringing the total raised for the cause to over £4500.