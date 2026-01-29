Llangollen Canal Breach Latest

A breach on the Llangollen Canal near New Mills Lift Bridge, Whitchurch, happened in the early hours of 22 December.

Moving the boats

The incident has been deeply distressing for the boat owners affected, with footage circulating online showing events as they unfolded. Since the initial incident, we have been working to move the affected boats away from the breach and out of the hole that was created.

Narrowboat Pacemaker has now been moved further along the canal and successfully refloated after it was left precariously suspended over the breach.

The two boats, Sefton and Ganymede, which were washed into the breach, will soon be removed. An excavator is being used to reprofile the edge of the breach hole into a gentler slope, allowing the boats to be winched from the bottom of the hole back into a section of drained canal channel.

Our teams are ensuring that pipes and pumps are in place to safeguard a continued flow of water around the breach site, so boats downstream are kept afloat. This is also important because of the role the Llangollen Canal (along with others across the UK) plays today in moving fresh water for public water supply.

Investigating the breach

Julie Sharman, our chief operating officer, said: