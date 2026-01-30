Liz Bowes Joins Agricultural Leaders in OFC Inspire Programme

Liz Bowes, who heads Coleg Sir Gâr and Coleg Ceredigion’s agricultural provision is one of 15 agricultural professionals to be chosen to take part in the Oxford Farming Conference’s (OFC) Inspire Programme.
The programme supports food and farming professionals to attend the annual three-day Oxford Farming Conference held at Oxford University’s Christ Church College in January.
Liz was amongst a diverse range of participants including a specialist in sustainable agriculture and food security across Africa, a farmer from Eryri National Park and a public affairs manager at the Crown Estate.
The Oxford Farming Conference, supported by TIAH and BASF Agricultural Solutions, is focused on developing leadership, networks, confidence and knowledge and is a core part of the organisation’s charitable remit.
“By being involved with the OFC Inspire Programme, I also felt very proud to see Gelli Aur campus represented on a UK scale.”
Liz Bowes, Head of Agriculture
It provides a schedule of activities for participants leading up to the Oxford Farming Conference which builds knowledge, skills and confidence.
The programme included a visit to the American Embassy to learn about the USA’s agricultural and import and export systems and their leadership methods in agriculture.
A representative from the Danish Embassy, Jay Bay-Smidt provided the group with a talk and an overview of Denmark’s green strategy at the Farmers Club in Whitehall, London.
As well as being a partner on a family-run dairy farm, Liz Bowes is head of curriculum for agriculture, agricultural engineering, and horticulture at the college’s agricultural campus at Gelli Aur which is home to students as well as being a working farm in a dairy supply chain.
Being part of the programme also allowed participants to learn about the recently published The Farming Profitability Review 2025 by Baroness Batters DL, a member of the House of Lords, a farmer and former president of the National Farmers Union (NFU)
Liz Bowes said:
“Being involved in this programme has given me many opportunities to network at all levels, learn about the key developments in agriculture and the food industry and it has introduced me to contacts that will help benefit our students.
“You are introduced to people from all across the UK including the likes of corporate heads of the UK’s top supermarkets and banks who are all key to our industry.
“Getting an insight into how policy is written was also insightful and just being around the table with representatives that affect the agricultural industry was encouraging.
“By being involved with the OFC Inspire Programme, I also felt very proud to see Gelli Aur campus represented on a UK scale.”