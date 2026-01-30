Liz Bowes Joins Agricultural Leaders in OFC Inspire Programme

Liz Bowes, who heads Coleg Sir Gâr and Coleg Ceredigion’s agricultural provision is one of 15 agricultural professionals to be chosen to take part in the Oxford Farming Conference’s (OFC) Inspire Programme.

The programme supports food and farming professionals to attend the annual three-day Oxford Farming Conference held at Oxford University’s Christ Church College in January.

Liz was amongst a diverse range of participants including a specialist in sustainable agriculture and food security across Africa, a farmer from Eryri National Park and a public affairs manager at the Crown Estate.

The Oxford Farming Conference, supported by TIAH and BASF Agricultural Solutions, is focused on developing leadership, networks, confidence and knowledge and is a core part of the organisation’s charitable remit.

“By being involved with the OFC Inspire Programme, I also felt very proud to see Gelli Aur campus represented on a UK scale.” Liz Bowes, Head of Agriculture

It provides a schedule of activities for participants leading up to the Oxford Farming Conference which builds knowledge, skills and confidence.

The programme included a visit to the American Embassy to learn about the USA’s agricultural and import and export systems and their leadership methods in agriculture.

A representative from the Danish Embassy, Jay Bay-Smidt provided the group with a talk and an overview of Denmark’s green strategy at the Farmers Club in Whitehall, London.

As well as being a partner on a family-run dairy farm, Liz Bowes is head of curriculum for agriculture, agricultural engineering, and horticulture at the college’s agricultural campus at Gelli Aur which is home to students as well as being a working farm in a dairy supply chain.

Being part of the programme also allowed participants to learn about the recently published The Farming Profitability Review 2025 by Baroness Batters DL, a member of the House of Lords, a farmer and former president of the National Farmers Union (NFU)

Liz Bowes said: