Leave-In Hair Mask & Conditioner from Revitalash

I love this product as it is so clever being a 5-In-1 Restorative Treatment and is suitable for all hair types. The difference it made to my hair was remarkable. It restores vitality to thinning, brittle, or damaged hair in an instant. This is an impressive breakthrough leave-in treatment that will give your hair the same nourishing, smoothing and hydrating benefits as a hair mask, but without the time commitment, – which we don’t have – the need to rinse and just as importantly, it will not weigh your hair down. It has been created with a formula that has nutrient-dense ingredients that prime and protect your hair from environmental and heat styling damage and it also helps to prevent hair breakage as it repairs and hydrates giving you more silky and manageable hair. The mask ingredients are a nourishing plant-derived oil blend Tamanu Oil, Coconut Oil, Avocado Oil, Jojoba Oil, and Moringa Oil. You will find that these powerful multitaskers help hydrate, strengthen, repair and protect hair from environmental stressors and heat styling tools.

To use just apply a dime-sized (5p) amount to clean, towel-dried or damp hair. Apply directly to middle section through ends of hair strands (not your scalp). Then brush hair and style as usual.

Highlights taken from their website:

Trehalose: Lightweight moisturizer helps protect hair from dehydration even under extremely dry conditions, making hair less prone to breakage.

Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid & Lactic Acid: Smooth and hydrate the hair cuticle and create a shield to help retain hair moisture, as well as repel hair-damaging environmental stressors such as pollution.

Amaranth Peptides: Improve hair resiliency and strength, making the hair more manageable while working to prevent breakage.