Kuhn Rikon Shears & Knives

Pro Kitchen Shears Plus

If you are not aware of the Swiss company Kuhn Rikon then I am must tell you that you are seriously missing out not knowing and using this brand. Their range includes: pressure cookers, cookware, frying pans, knives, tools & gadgets and of course being a Swiss company – fondue too! But I am not the only one raving about this Kuhn Rikon as they are also available on the shopping channel, QVC. So do please check out qvcuk.com as this site does have many products and sets there from the Kuhn Rikon range. If QVC are out of stock then do visit: kuhnrikon.co.uk

So let me start by saying that these Pro Kitchen Shears will become your professional kitchen helper and you will appreciate after you have used these shears that they’ll become friends of yours for life! My favourite place is certainly not in the kitchen, but I must say if I have got items from Kuhn Rikon there, ‘my kitchen life’ is so much easier, it is more enjoyable because I am more efficient as the tools I am using are so more efficient and more enjoyable. Kuhn Rikon are a relatively new company to me but I am so grateful I have found them as my time spent in my kitchen is so much better! So thanks to their long handles, these Pro Kitchen Shears Plus can be gripped securely and safely to chop through any tougher materials you might have to tackle. The wide blades are excellent for chopping through thick, rough materials such as my nightmare, blister packs, but also cardboard, flowers, twigs, wire and of course food.

These shears are made from stainless steel and feature an integrated herb stripper with two hole sizes that can easily remove the hard stems from fresh herbs and makes doing that job so speedy to achieve. With an integrated quick release spring I found that I could chop food quickly using just one hand! The micro-serrated blades held my food firmly in place so that I was able to deliver a precision cut with ease. Press the handles together briefly with one hand to release the lock and reopen the shears and you’ll find they are safe, comfortable and easy to hold thanks to the super soft touch handles, which are so comfortable in your hand. There’s also a grip hole that prevents the shears from slipping out of your grip if your hands are wet or oily. In addition there is also an integrated shock absorber which makes it easier to chop hard foods or materials, whilst the self-sharpening blade stays sharper for longer. You can also disassemble the blades so that they are easy to clean. These amazing shears are suitable for left and right-handers and you can lock the blades close when they are not in use.

Please do not put these shears in your dishwasher as this will ruin the lock mechanism, just wash by hand.

This product is not for sale to people under the age of 18. A signature will be required on delivery.

Kuhn Rikon offer 90 Years of Swiss Precision and an Exclusive UK Limited Lifetime Guarantee.

Dual Knife Sharpener Grey

Good cooks agree that the safest knife in the kitchen is a sharp knife and that is because it allows the user better control. So what is needed to keep your knives sharp is a sharpener and this one from Kuhn Rikon is superb. This super sharpener is easy, safe and effective to use on straight or serrated blades.

Having this sharpener means that you have no excuse for not sharpening your favourite Kuhn Rikon knives and other knives – whether they have straight or serrated blades by simply pulling the knife through the sharpening stones. The sharpener has sturdy non-slip feet and a grip-tight handle that will help you keep blades safely facing down. This brilliant tool features two different stones which are clearly indicated, one for straight blades and one for serrated ones. The ceramic stones are set at the optimal angle to bring a great cutting edge back to your knives and the collapsible design is terrific for saving space in your kitchen.

Follows are reasons why I think you should buy dual knife sharpener:

It safely sharpens straight or serrated blades.

It is suitable for Japanese and European style blades.

Also suitable for plain or non-stick coated blades.

It has long lasting ceramic sharpening stones.

It has a space saving retractable design.

With secure non-slip feet it has a grip-tight handle and an overall length of 16cm.

This is a must-have for all kitchens and also a great gift idea.

This product is not for sale to people under the age of 18. A signature will be required on delivery.

Kuhn Rikon offer 90 Years of Swiss Precision and an Exclusive UK Limited Lifetime Guarantee.

Colori®+ Everyday 5pc Knife Set (Gift Boxed)

Colori®+ knives perform flawlessly in every kitchen as they have sharp blades, secure-grip handles as well as a lightweight design. This super set includes 5 essential knives you’ll need for slicing, dicing, peeling and chopping food. I think this is a super gift idea and would be appreciated for children going off to University, because it is such a useful set and as it is boxed, it makes gift wrapping so much easier. This Everyday set is such great value as it includes all the main knives you need to make your kitchen prep tasks a breeze.

The set consists of:

Bread knife – 20.5cm blade / overall length 33.4cm to slice bread, baguettes and tomatoes with ease.

Chef’s knife – 17cm blade / overall length 29.5cm for slicing, dicing and chopping meat, fruit, vegetables and cheese.

Utility Knife – 12.5cm blade / overall length 23cm this is a small santoku knife – to chop and slice meat, fruit and vegetables.

Paring knife – 9cm blade / overall length 19.5cm Paring knife – the all-purpose knife for fruit, vegetables and cheese.

Serrated paring knife – 9cm blade / overall length 19.5cm perfect for slicing bread, tomatoes and soft fruit.

Each knife in this set has an ultra-sharp, hand-sharpened, double-bevelled blade with a silicone non-stick coating, this ensures that you will find the knives cut easily and precisely without any food sticking to the blades. Plus the secure-grip handles have finger guards to keep your hands safe when cutting. With matching sheaths, the knives are perfect for safe storage in your kitchen drawer but also means the knives can be easily and safely transported outside of the home if you are going camping, picnics or have a caravan or motor home.

I simply cannot believe how much you get in this set of ultra-sharp Japanese stainless steel blades, it is such great value for a superb quality set of knives. I loved the non-stick coatings as I always get annoyed if food sticks to my knife and slows my chopping down! I also really appreciated the non-slip grips with finger guards, plus each knife has a safety sheath so you can store safely in a kitchen drawer.

This product is not for sale to people under the age of 18. A signature will be required on delivery.

Kuhn Rikon offer 90 Years of Swiss Precision and an Exclusive UK Limited Lifetime Guarantee.

Colori®+ Cheese Knife Set In Grey

This is the Colori 3 piece knife set that includes three knives, all with sheaths. Trying these knives I found that they were perfect for using with my cheese board or for when I did a charcuterie plate. I used the various knives for different types of food including cheese, cold meats, bread and fruit. They are stylish and practical knives that looked wonderful on our table. This would such a great and practical gift for any cheese/charcuterie lover.

The set includes:

The Mini Cleaver is a strong, broad blade – perfect for cutting hard cheese.

The Cheese Fork has a serrated edge for cutting bread and soft cheese, use the prongs to pick up and serve cut food, cold meats and more.

The Soft Cheese Knife has holes in the blade so that it will cut easily through soft cheese, including raclette. It’s also a great knife for cutting fruit.

Each knife is supplied with a sheath for added protection and safety.

This product is not for sale to people under the age of 18. A signature will be required on delivery

Kuhn Rikon offer 90 Years of Swiss Precision and an Exclusive UK Limited Lifetime Guarantee.

ABOUT KUHN RIKON Taken from their website:

Cookware, knives & utensils for every kitchen

Welcome to Kuhn Rikon where you’ll discover we’re serious about food preparation and we have an appetite for modern cooking. Our Swiss cookware and kitchen products are designed to make healthy cooking faster, easier and more enjoyable. Our kitchenware is

KUHN RIKON – A Success Story

Known throughout the World

Kuhn Rikon has been producing high quality cookware and practical cooks’ tools to inspire the world of cooking since 1926. Our focus is on quality, function and innovation made possible through attention to detail, top quality raw materials, modern production facilities and refined manufacturing processes.

This long established company has been producing cookware on the same site in Rikon, Switzerland since 1899 and the Kuhn Rikon brand is now recognised around the globe. This Swiss family firm has subsidiary companies in Great Britain, Spain and the USA. The products are distributed, from Switzerland, throughout the world to more than 40 countries.

One of Kuhn Rikon’s key brands, Duromatic, is synonymous with pressure cookers. The firm has vast experience and knowledge about pressure cooking, the Duromatic pressure cookers are known around the world for their superb quality, safety features and ease of use – in fact they are not allowed out of the factory before being subjected to a durability test that simulates 50 years of use.

Our customers treasure our ‘Swiss made’ quality and have huge confidence in the brand.

KUHN RIKON – Swiss design & Swiss made

Attention to Detail

Kuhn Rikon products are characterised by outstanding Swiss design. This has been recognised in recent years as some of the innovative and superbly functional products have won many design awards, such as RedDot and IF awards, as well as the French ‘Grand Prix Table et Cadeau’. Plus – Kuhn Rikon products are sold in the highly discerning shop at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMa).

To make superb cookware is much the same as making a superb meal. Just as no self-respecting chef would work with sub-standard ingredients, we too, use only the very best raw materials. Our cookware is manufactured with the same care and attention to detail that any serious cook would devote to preparing an exquisite meal. To achieve the best results, our team of designers and toolmakers will design and develop our own production lines and use state of the art CAD and CAM to develop cookware that will meet the demands of all cooks.

Our production processes are planned and controlled by computer. Every process is checked and monitored to ensure that the finished product meets our consistently high standards of quality. That’s Swiss made for you!

Take a tour of the Kuhn Rikon cookware factory.

KUHN RIKON and the Environment

Our Responsibilities

As Switzerland’s leading cookware manufacturer we explore and implement the most sustainable processes for the environment. In our view corporations should make a contribution towards sustainable practices, so we seek to balance economic, ethical, ecological and social needs. The Kuhn Rikon factory combines state of the art technology and environmentally friendly processes to ensure production is as efficient as possible.

Our cookware helps to save energy. From material production to manufacturing and distribution – all these steps require energy, but it is our mission to reduce this energy to a minimum. When in use our Duromatic pressure cooker uses up to 70% less energy than conventional pots, while our Durotherm and Hotpan cookware save up to 60% on energy. In fact, the bases on many of our pots and pans are designed to heat up quickly and efficiently, retaining heat and keeping energy demands as low as possible.

KUHN RIKON History

Heritage & Tradition

Here are some important milestones in our development, from the 19th century to the present day.

1899 – The “Rykon Spinning Mill” is converted into a coppersmiths and tinning shop.

1926 – Heinrich Kuhn buys a steel and copper pan factory, known locally as the ’Pfanni’.

1927 – The growing popularity of electric hobs calls for improvements in pots and pans. Heinrich Kuhn develops the first aluminium ‘Duro’ cookware suitable for electric hobs.

1932 – Following the death of Heinrich Kuhn his 18-year-old son, Henri, takes over management of the business.

1947 – Henri’s brother, the engineer Jacques, joins the company as technical director. The company enjoys impressive growth under the leadership of the two brothers.

1949 – The DUROMATIC pressure cooker is launched, invented by Jacques Kuhn, it becomes an instant success and the company’s first export item.

1975 – Durotherm is launched – the first double-walled cookware that can be used for cooking, serving and keeping food warm. The range is patented and sold worldwide.

1980 – Kuhn Rikon UK, a subsidiary of Kuhn Rikon, is established in Wolverhampton, England to distribute throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland.

1984 – Jacques Kuhn hands over control of Kuhn Rikon to Dr. Wolfgang Auwärter-Kuhn and Hans-Heinrich Kuhn.

2000 – The ‘Brand Asset Valuator’ by Advico Young & Rubicam (a global consultancy firm) once again names ‘Kuhn Rikon’ the best brand for quality.

2009 – Kuhn Rikon celebrates 60 years since the launch of the Duromatic pressure cooker.

2011 – The colourful and practical Colori kitchen knives are introduced to the market.