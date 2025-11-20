Karen Morgan Awarded British Empire Medal for Outstanding Service to Lymphoedema Care

Lymphoedema Wales Clinical Network hosted by the Swansea Bay University Health Board proudly announces that Karen Mogan, Clinical and Education Lead of Lymphoedema Wales, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her exceptional contributions to lymphoedema care in Wales and internationally.

The medal was presented at a special ceremony held at Singleton Hospital Chapel, where dignitaries, colleagues, family, friends, and well wishers gathered to celebrate Karen’s achievements.

Mrs Louise Fleet, Lord Lieutenant of West Glamorgan, presented the award on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III, commending Karen’s global impact and unwavering dedication to improving lives.

“The public honour system is unique and very special way to recognise exceptional people who do extraordinary things to enrich the lives of others, our communities, and our country”, said Mrs Fleet.

Tributes poured in from across the healthcare community. Mrs Jan Willilams CBE, Chair of Swansea Bay UHB expressed gratitude for Karen’s leadership, while Paul Davies, Acting Executive Nurse, described her as the ‘leader of P’s – Passionate, Persistent, Persuasive and always Patient-focused.

Tonia Antoniazzi MP for Gower called Karen’s work ‘Inspirational and truly deserving’ of national recognition.

Dr Melanie Thomas, Clinical Director of the Lymphoedema Network Wales, added

“Karen is a tireless advocate for people living with lymphoedema. She is a legacy maker, role model, and beacon of excellence in healthcare.”

In her acceptance speech, Karen reflected: