James Read Self Glow Sunless Tanning

Self Glow Dusk to Dawn – Overnight Tan Facial (Boxed)

I must be honest in this review and say that I have always struggled with home fake-tans. I’ve always found them difficult and messy to apply, they ended up streaky and they often rubbed off on bedding and towels, so I have failed miserably with fake tans. Well that is until I heard about James Read and the enormous amount of work he’d done in creating his range of skincare tans. Because you see the difference with James’ range of sunless tanning is that he starts with ingredient-led skincare. I cannot deny that I am very, very, very late to James’ sunless tanning party as he has been revolutionising the sunless tanning industry with an innovative, skincare-first philosophy for over two decades!! Well OK, I’ve really missed out, but I want to make sure that my readers learn from my huge error because at Self Glow, they believe that achieving a healthy, natural-looking glow shouldn’t come at the expense of your skin’s health or the planet’s well-being. So it will be no surprise that I totally agree with James’ company ethos.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid spheres and 4D hyaluronic acid, this clear overnight face tan and serum is enriched with fermented mushrooms, aloe vera, vitamin E and natural plant-based DHA, which help to hydrate, smooth and plump the skin for a radiant complexion by morning. Yes there is a very slight scent, but it is far removed from the weird biscuit scent that in the past I have always found so horrid. James uses a delicate signature unisex scent of a blend of uplifting bergamot and sunlit florals, softened by creamy sandalwood and smooth vanilla. There is certainly no biscuit balm here!

This tan facial is suitable for all skin types, tones, genders and ages and you’ll find it really compliments and enhances your skincare routine as this clever product replaces your moisturiser as it provides instant hydration and it will give you glowing skin when you wake in the morning. You can also build your desired glow with each nightly use, so you are in control. Plus it is also vegan and cruelty-free. This is such an easy and clever way for you to get skincare tan facial that glows and you have no need to worry as you are in control of the number of drops you use. Gradually was the way I used the drops, which worked well for me as I am sure it will for you too.

To use, firstly cleanse your face and neck before you apply. Then pump three pea-sized amounts onto your fingertips, rub your fingertips together and using a pressing motion, start at your neck and work upwards to disperse the product evenly. Rub into the skin from the neck to the hairline, covering your entire face. You can use your fingers or a brush, but do remember to wash your hands afterwards. Your final step is to press the neck and face for maximum absorption. Use nightly until you achieve your desired glow.

Key ingredients and what they do:

Different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid deeply penetrate multiple layers of the skin, ensuring optimal absorption and hydration

deeply penetrate multiple layers of the skin, ensuring optimal absorption and hydration Hyaluronic acid spheres fill in wrinkles and fine lines, plumping the skin and promoting a youthful-looking appearance

fill in wrinkles and fine lines, plumping the skin and promoting a youthful-looking appearance Algaktiv ZEN helps shield the skin from premature ageing caused by stress, promoting skin radiance while diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

helps shield the skin from premature ageing caused by stress, promoting skin radiance while diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Fermented mushrooms have natural anti-inflammatory properties and support the skin’s barrier, reducing skin sensitivity

have natural anti-inflammatory properties and support the skin’s barrier, reducing skin sensitivity Plant-based DHA seamlessly adapts to every skin tone upon application, delivering a natural glow for all complexions

Self Glow Sunblush – Hydrating Tan Mist (Boxed)

This is another product from James Read’s Self Glow range, a range that he has created to put skincare first and then tanning second. Sunblush Hydrating Tan Mist is the first-of-its-kind to blend 87% Rosewater with DHA. It is a multi-tasking must-have gradual tanner, containing high-performance active ingredients that work on a cellular level to hydrate, plump and tone the skin, whilst adding an effortless warmth and glow. It has been designed to fit seamlessly into your routine and this lightweight tanning mist can be used as the first or final step in your skincare and makeup routines and will enhance your skin’s natural glow with each spritz. It is perfect for achieving a buildable tan that’s both subtle and radiant. It has a beautiful natural rosewater scent and the texture is a clear hydrating mist.

Featured ingredients are:

87% Rosewater plumps the skin and improves the appearance of wrinkles.

plumps the skin and improves the appearance of wrinkles. Fermented Rose Petals are rich in antioxidants and vitamins A & C that enhance the skin’s microbiome, soothe and hydrate the skin, and maintain skin’s firmness.

are rich in antioxidants and vitamins A & C that enhance the skin’s microbiome, soothe and hydrate the skin, and maintain skin’s firmness. 3D Hyaluronic Acid penetrate multiple skin layers for most efficient absorption, providing instant and long -term hydration

penetrate multiple skin layers for most efficient absorption, providing instant and long -term hydration Fermented Aloe Vera , rich in nutrients, vitamins and proteins, hydrates and instantly soothes the skin.

rich in nutrients, vitamins and proteins, hydrates and instantly soothes the skin. Plant-based DHA adjusts to every individual skin tone creating a natural warmth and glow.

Time to Glow: Instant radiance with gradual tan affects.

How To Achieve Glow Results:



1x a week: Subtle warmth

2x a week: Sun-kissed

3x a week: Bronzed

To use, hold 15cm away from your face. Then close your eyes and mist the left and right sides of your face. Finally mist the front and back of your neck.

I love this tan mist as it is suitable for all skin types, tones, genders and ages. It compliments and enhances your skincare routine and is a travel essential for you to achieve glowing skin, anywhere, any season. You’ll find it adds a natural glow and warmth with every spray and sets makeup and skincare. It is also alcohol-free, vegan and cruelty-free and has been beautifully and naturally scented with pure Rosewater.

Self Glow Sunbright Tinted Tan Drops (Boxed)

I’d not heard of Tinted Tan Drops before but was certainly impressed with them. They have been uniquely crafted with natural cacao extract, triple active and 4D hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and fermented mushrooms. These mix-in tinted tanning drops seamlessly blend with your moisturiser, serum, or makeup, offering you instant radiance, deep hydration and a customisable glow.

I am not surprised that Sunbright was the Winner of the Marie Claire Skin Awards 2024 – Best Tanning Drops and also Winner of the Woman & Home Beauty Awards 2024 – Best Self-Tan For The Face.

The tan drops have been delicately scented with James’ lovely signature scent that is a unisex blend of uplifting bergamot and sunlit florals and is softened by creamy sandalwood and smooth vanilla.

To use, first cleanse your face and neck before application. Then disperse three pea-sized amounts of your skincare onto the top of your hand, then drop and mix. Use pressing motions to start at the neck and work upwards to disperse the product evenly. Rub into the skin from the neck to the hairline, covering the entire face. Wash your hands afterwards. Use daily until you reach your desired glow. 2 drops will give you a subtle warmth, 3 drops will give you a sun-kissed glow, 4 drops a golden glow and 5 drops for a bronze look. This is such an easy way to go from sun-kissed to bronzed skin with each radiant drop.

Key ingredients and what they do:

Natural cacao extract , rich in omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin C, and magnesium, promotes cell regeneration, nourishes, and hydrates the skin, enhancing its softness and elasticity

rich in omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin C, and magnesium, promotes cell regeneration, nourishes, and hydrates the skin, enhancing its softness and elasticity Different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid deeply penetrate multiple layers of the skin, ensuring optimal absorption and hydration.

deeply penetrate multiple layers of the skin, ensuring optimal absorption and hydration. Squalane acts as an antioxidant, shielding the skin from free radical damage, while also hydrating and boosting collagen for firmer, healthier-looking skin.

acts as an antioxidant, shielding the skin from free radical damage, while also hydrating and boosting collagen for firmer, healthier-looking skin. Fermented mushrooms possess natural anti-inflammatory properties and support the skin’s barrier, reducing skin sensitivity.

These tinted tan drops are suitable for all skin types, tones, genders and ages and are enriched with Cacao Extract, to deliver a subtle and natural tint for a glowing complexion. They compliment and enhance your skincare routine and have been designed to give an instant glow to the skin for that no-makeup makeup look. Also they are vegan and cruelty-free.

Self Glow Endless Summer – Gradual Tan Moisturiser (Boxed)

Formulated with hard-working ingredients, including triple active and 4D hyaluronic acid, shea butter, apricot oil, fermented aloe vera, and natural plant-based DHA, this clear, moisturising cream is a skin nourishing gradual tan moisturiser that helps to deeply hydrate and tone your skin whilst delivering a customisable and lasting glow. It is delicately scented with the James Read signature unisex blend of uplifting bergamot and sunlit florals, softened by creamy sandalwood and smooth vanilla. It is a beautiful fragrance. It is suitable for all skin types, tones, genders and ages and is vegan and cruelty-free. This premium body moisturiser will leave your skin glowing. It offers a natural, customisable glow that is perfect for first-time tanners, so a great place for you to start.

Glow Results:

When applied like your regular moisturizer

Day 1: Sun-kissed

Day 2: Bronzed

Apply evenly to your skin as you would with a regular body moisturiser, saving your hands until the last. But remember to wash your hands thoroughly after use. You can go from sun kissed on day one to bronzed skin on day two with each daily use.

Just a reminder of how to apply:

Step 1: Exfoliate and shave 24 hours before application.

Exfoliate and shave 24 hours before application. Step 2: Start from the legs and work up in stages for a seamless application.

Start from the legs and work up in stages for a seamless application. Step 3: Work excess product over the hands and feet.

Work excess product over the hands and feet. Step 4: Apply daily until you reach your desired glow.

Featured Ingredients:

Different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid deeply penetrate multiple layers of the skin, ensuring optimal absorption and hydration

deeply penetrate multiple layers of the skin, ensuring optimal absorption and hydration Shea butter is rich in fatty acids that improve the skin barrier and protect it from environmental pollution. Its deeply nourishing properties soothe, moisturise, and replenish the skin

is rich in fatty acids that improve the skin barrier and protect it from environmental pollution. Its deeply nourishing properties soothe, moisturise, and replenish the skin Apricot oil , naturally rich in Vitamin C, enhances skin tone, texture, and promotes a glowing complexion. While Vitamin E nourishes the skin, diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines

, naturally rich in Vitamin C, enhances skin tone, texture, and promotes a glowing complexion. While Vitamin E nourishes the skin, diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines Plant-based DHA seamlessly adapts to every skin tone upon application, delivering a natural glow for all complexions

Taken from their website:

With A Skin Health First Approach To Tan

With meticulous care, we’ve selected ingredients that are kind to both your skin and the planet. Our vegan formulas, free from parabens, artificial tints, alcohol and silicones, are seamlessly blended with glow-enhancing plant-based DHA, ensuring season less glow for every skin tone.

INGREDIENTS THAT WORK FOR ALL

Our unique colour guide utilises natural cacao extracts instead of traditional green or yellow tints, instantly warming the skin for a seamless, even application that looks beautiful on all skin tones. Unlike many sunless tanners, our formulas offer a truly inclusive, customisable colour that compliments every complexion.

CLEAN TO PLANET. Clean to skin

Sustainability is at the core of our brand ethos. We’re committed to using eco-friendly packaging and containers that exceed industry standards, minimising our carbon footprint while positively impacting the health of our planet. Our vegan, conscious formulations nourish your skin without harming the environment.

The Evolution of Sunless Tanning

For over twenty years, James Read has been at the forefront of sunless tanning, earning the trust of A-list celebs with his expertise in crafting natural-looking glows. Recognising that the industry was all heading in the same direction, he sought to redefine the narrative and create a new way to glow. His ground-breaking products were game-changers in the industry, combining skincare and sunless-tanning in a way that had never been done before. With over 35 beauty awards and recognition from prestigious publications like British Vogue and American Glamour, James Read’s innovative approach to sunless tanning resonated globally, earning him industry firsts such as launching the UK’s first standalone sunless tanning spa and being one of the first British tanning brands to enter the Australian and New Zealand markets – a true testament to how his pioneering methods struck a chord with sunless tan lovers worldwide.

THE NEXT GENERATION OF SUNLESS TANNING

Now, with our new Self Glow range, he’s taken his dedication to streamlining the tanning process even further. This expertly curated collection of six user-friendly products have been designed to fit easily into your daily skincare routine, whilst adding a natural-looking glow.

Blending cutting-edge active and fermented ingredients like hyaluronic acid, mushroom extracts, aloe vera, squalane, and plant-based DHA, our formulas deliver hydration, nourishment, and a customisable sun-kissed glow. In his relentless pursuit of innovation, James Read has placed skincare, sustainability, and inclusivity at the forefront, redefining what it means to achieve a healthy, ethical glow.