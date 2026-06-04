“It’s a Family. I’ve Made Friends for Life,” Says St John’s Volunteer

St John Ambulance Cymru is marking Volunteers’ Week by highlighting the commitment of those who give up their time to support the charity and the ongoing impact they have in communities across the country.

The first aid charity for Wales is sharing the stories of just a few St John People who make a difference every day and the positive experiences they’ve had, from helping to save lives and gaining awards, to helping others learn skills and travelling internationally as part of the wider St John family.

One such volunteer is Richard Baxter, who was recently appointed one of the charity’s Deputy Chief Commissioners, having initially joined his local St John Ambulance Cymru division at the age of 12.

Almost a quarter of a century later, he’s still volunteering and attending weekly training sessions and continuing to find purpose in giving back to St John, his community and country.

“I joined nearly 25 years ago as a Cadet,” Richard recalled during an episode of the St John Ambulance Cymru podcast, Just in Case: Stories from St John. “A school friend had just started, and I thought, ‘Oh, I’d like to get involved too.’ I’d also seen St John at the BBC Children in Need concert and thought it looked really interesting. I’ve been there ever since.”

Over the years, Richard has volunteered in many roles: from front-line first aider to fundraiser and helped to build the charity’s community presence and donor networks.

Now working in NHS Management, he credits St John with teaching him the communication and leadership skills that shaped his professional journey.

“It’s a family. I’ve made friends for life. I met my partner through the organisation too. It’s given me a lot back,” he added.

A defining aspect of Richard’s relationship with St John is the sheer range of experiences it’s given him.

“There’s no typical day,” he admitted. “You could be at a village fête one week and the Principality Stadium the next. We’re there just in case.”

That “just in case” ethos came sharply into focus last year, when Richard and his team saved a man’s life at the finish line of the Porthcawl 10K.

“We train for it, of course, but you don’t expect it to happen. He collapsed, needed CPR and the defib. A few hours later, we heard he was sitting up in hospital. That’s why we do what we do,” Richard said.

Such moments are unforgettable, but Richard is quick to point out the quieter rewards too, especially when training communities internationally.

In 2015, he travelled to northern India as part of a team teaching first aid to Tibetan orphans and local children. On his third trip, the Dalai Lama personally thanked the group for their decade of work.

“To shake the Dalai Lama’s hand and be thanked on behalf of the charity… it was overwhelming. I’ll never forget it.”

It’s one of many stand-out memories. His volunteering for St John alongside his work with Rookwood Sound Radio also helped him the WCVA Young Volunteer of the Year Award in 2006.

More recognition came in 2017, when he was awarded the Sovereign’s Award, one of only ten given each year and personally signed by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“It recognised everything I’d contributed as a youth member. It meant the world.”

Asked what keeps him coming back, his answer is simple: community.

“Giving back to your local community, being part of something bigger, that’s my real reward. That and wearing the uniform. It’s pretty cool.”

Asked if he’d recommend joining St John Ambulance Cymru he said:

“Absolutely. Just do it. Take the opportunity while it’s there. You’ll learn skills that could one day save someone’s life, maybe even a loved one. And you’ll become part of a wider family. That’s what St John has been for me.”

Nearly 25 years in, Richard shows no signs of stopping. In fact, he’s already thinking ahead.

“I would like to continue. The charity’s given me so much. I want to keep giving back.”

To find out more about how you can volunteer, visit www.sjacymru.org.uk/volunteer

Just in Case: Stories from St John is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, with new episodes set to release every month.

To listen via Apple Podcasts please visit: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/just-in-case-stories-from-st-john/id1830427277

To listen via Spotify please visit: open.spotify.com/show/05SXgJnpuJ2oX176hzSAcq