Volunteers Honoured at St John Ambulance Cymru Service

On Saturday 25 October 2025, the annual St John Ambulance Cymru Visitation and Investiture service took place at St Asaph Cathedral in North Wales, acknowledging those who have selflessly given their time to support the charity and their local communities.

The Priory for Wales is the Welsh branch of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem, which traces its origins back to the Knights Hospitaller in the Middle Ages.

The occasion saw new admissions and promotions within the Order of St John, including Craig Jones, Commissioner for North Wales, who was promoted to Commander for 36 years of voluntary service and leadership.

Several volunteers were formally admitted as Members, among them Eric Goulden, honoured for raising more than £71,000 by walking over 1,000 miles around Wales, Ceri Hibbert, North Wales Deputy County Training Manager, Hannah Jones of Wrexham Division, and Collette Stanford of Holywell Division.

Long-service awards were also presented, recognising between 10 and 40 years of dedicated contribution. Marion Thomson of Aberystwyth received a 10-year award. Isobel Brandon, Stephen More and Collette Stanford were honoured for 15 years. Alyn Carroll received a 20-year award, Peter Carroll marked 25 years, and David White, Chair of the North Wales St John Council, was recognised for 40 years’ service.

Youth achievements were also highlighted as part of the ceremony. Four Cadets were presented with the Grand Prior Award, the organisation’s highest youth honour, while three members of the charity’s Badger groups received the Super Badger Award for completing over three years of development and community work.

The Prior for Wales also issued a Priory Vote of Thanks to the North Wales Freemasons in recognition of their support for upgrading the charity’s fleet of Community Support Units.

Reflecting on the weekend, Paul Griffiths OBE KStJ JP DL, Prior for Wales, said:

“Our annual service in St Asaph was a reminder of the compassion and dedication our volunteers show every day. “Their unwavering commitment strengthens communities across Wales and reflects the very best of the Order of St John. I left the cathedral incredibly proud of every person who gives their time so selflessly to our charity.”

St John Ambulance Cymru leaders said the Visitation offered a visible moment of thanks, providing formal recognition while renewing volunteers’ commitment to delivering lifesaving first aid, community training and event support across Wales. Following the service, attendees mingled to share stories and connect across divisions, reinforcing the charity’s strong local presence.

Feature image: Some of those who attended and were recognised at St John Ambulance Cymru’s 2025 Visitation and Investiture Service at St Asaph Cathedral