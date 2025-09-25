Imperial Leather Ultimate Moisture

Ultimate Moisture Cherry Blossom & Almond Oil Foamburst

Imperial Leather is one of the UK’s most iconic brands within the personal care market and now brings a game-changing innovation with their new Ultimate Moisture range. This is a first-of-its-kind collection of shower and bath products that combines rich moisture and creamy lather, without compromising on sophisticated fragrances. Each Ultimate Moisture product is enriched with natural oils, delivering superior moisturisation for skin that feels sumptuously soft after every use. Ultimate Moisture is set to elevate the skin-shower experience by drawing on Imperial Leather’s long-standing expertise in fragrance. The beautiful scents of Ultimate Moisture have been crafted by the Master Perfumers of today, with the brand’s in-house perfumers and one of the world’s leading fragrance houses, IFF. The result is two entirely new, original and uplifting fragrances: Vanilla & White Orchid and Cherry Blossom & Almond Oil, proving that skincare doesn’t require a compromise on beautiful fragrance. The range locks in hydration for 72 hours and contains 25% skin-conditioning oils that will nourish and protect your skin barrier. Dermatologist-approved formula, vegan and Peta approved.

Now let me tell you about the Cherry Blossom & Almond Oil Foamburst that of course has that expertly crafted fragrance designed to bring a sense of radiance and optimism. A sparkling blend of cherry blossom and freesia, with cosy base notes of musk and patchouli that gently linger on your skin. It offers you an ultra-rich, creamy lather and has been dermatologically tested and approved to be suitable for sensitive skin, so you can finally feel confident having a truly indulgent bath or shower knowing that your skin will feel soft and moisturised afterwards. With 25% oil content and patented technology, Ultimate Moisture Foamburst foaming body wash lathers up into the most indulgent and satisfying foam, offering 10 x more foam vs our regular shower gel to cleanse your body and enrich your skin with nourishing oils. Ultimate Moisture Foamburst delivers 72 hours of moisture after just one use, which leaves your skin so soft you don’t need a body lotion afterwards.

Shower Hacks:

Short & warm, not hot: Keep your shower to 5 minutes for a more eco-friendly shower. Short Showers prevent dryness and protect your skin barrier. Stick to cold or warm showers – Hot water strips natural oils.

Keep your shower to 5 minutes for a more eco-friendly shower. Short Showers prevent dryness and protect your skin barrier. Stick to cold or warm showers – Hot water strips natural oils. Pat, don’t rub: Leave skin slightly damp to lock in moisture.

Leave skin slightly damp to lock in moisture. Apply a rich moisture wash: Imperial Leather Ultimate Moisture Foamburst nourishes while you wash and contains 25% skin conditioning oils

Imperial Leather Ultimate Moisture Foamburst nourishes while you wash and contains 25% skin conditioning oils Skip extra steps:One step is all you need—no extra moisturiser required

Ultimate Moisture Cherry Blossom & Almond Oil Body Wash

Ultimate Moisture offers an ultra-rich lather, moisturisation and the most luxurious fragrance. Dermatologist tested, vegan and cruelty-free, it nourishes your skin with a luxurious Cherry Blossom scent. You can discover softness that stays and fragrance that lasts with this beautiful Ultimate Moisture Cherry Blossom & Almond Oil Body Wash – Crafted by master perfumers and also expert dermatologists. It is enriched with nourishing oil and helps to maintain your skin barrier whilst leaving your skin feeling wonderfully moisturised and delicately fragranced. It has been developed with patented technology, it is dermatologically approved and suitable for sensitive skin.

Ultimate Moisture Cherry Blossom & Almond Oil Foaming Bath Soak

This is a wonderful foaming bath soak that creates a luxurious rich fragrant lather. Enriched with skin conditioning ingredients, the creamy formula is ideal for sensitive skins. Your skin will feel beautifully soft and lightly fragranced.

Ultimate Moisture Cherry Blossom & Almond Oil Foaming Body Scrub

This foaming scrub works to gently buff away any dry skin you might have. Using a combination of nourishing oil, skin conditioners and a gentle exfoliants. This is one you’ll love as it which leaves your skin feeling softer and smoother than you have ever felt it and the bonus is the lovely delicate fragrance.

Ultimate Moisture Vanilla & White Orchid Foamburst

With 25% oil content and patented technology this Ultimate Moisture Foaming body wash lathers up into the most indulgent foam to deliver you 72hours of moisture after just one use. Your skin will feel so soft you will have no need for a body lotion!!

Ultimate Moisture Vanilla & White Orchid Body Wash

This expertly crafted fragrance has been created to give you a clean and comforting experience. It is a nourishing blend of warm vanilla and soft white orchid, with creamy base notes of musk and oat milk that will gently linger on your skin. This Ultimate Moisture Body Wash creates an ultra-rich lather, gently enriching your skin with oil to help nourish and protect your skin barrier, for softness that stays and fragrance that lasts. This is great way to lift your everyday showering experience.