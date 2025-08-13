I-Master Series 5 7L Air Fryer with Accessories

I am exceptionally late coming to the air fryer group, no-one invited me! Well let me be honest I just hadn’t got around to doing any research on air fryers. Well that is my fault of course but this Series 5 from Haier has really impressed me but how could it not when this machine was voted Best Air Fryer by Good Housekeeping in 2023. Good Housekeeping said that this Haier air fryer provided consistently crispy results across the board, making it a great choice for delicious fried feasts without all that oil. Well I certainly couldn’t agree more with Good Housekeeping.

I’ve tried and tested items from Haier before and have always found them far superior to other brands. I am confident with this brand and certainly appreciate their 2 Year Warranty. It is made in black stainless steel, it has a 7 litre capacity, Power (W) 2000, automatic switch off settings and a temperature range of 40°-200°c. Despite the litre capacity this air fryer takes up considerably less space on your work top, or cupboard than many other alternative brands.

Haier have crafted this air fryer for the budding home chef and it comes with 9 food prep functions. The Series 5 Multi Air Fryer has a unique LED-lit double-glass window which gives you a clear view of the top of your food, allowing you to keep a watchful eye and monitor the progress of your cooking but without having to open the basket and losing heat. You’ll be impressed with the 9 Food Preparation Functions as they provide you with efficient cooking with energy savings of up to 70% fry with 90% less fat and enjoy tasty results at the touch of a button. You can air fry, bake, roast, grill, dehydrate, slow cook, reheat and defrost. There are also dedicated Presets for meat, chicken, fish, veg and cakes, which I found so useful as they are ideal for when you’re not sure what temperature and time is required – and that happens to me rather a lot! The accessories include a baking tray, a deep dish, a grill rack and an easy to follow user manual.

I would never describe myself as a cook, but even I had great success as I was able to quickly whip up the likes of crispy chicken goujons, tasty roasted veggies, it really has changed my cooking habits and made it fun to explore the capabilities of this clever machine. The 7L gross capacity, is big enough for 4 portions, so ideal for family meals. I actually roasted a whole chicken, which made life so much easier and quicker. Another feature that I appreciated was that the basket is completely dish washer safe so evening meals were no longer a hassle ‘discussing’ who was going to do the dishes………..

I’m glad I waited for an air fryer and then went with Haier, my trusted company friend. Appreciate I am now playing catch-up but I am enjoying cooking so many dishes that I didn’t think I could possible produce, so quickly, without any hassle and so tasty too!

Price: £199.00

Colour: black

Visit: haier-europe.com

Delivery: Free Next Day Delivery