When is a pillow not just a pillow? Well, when it is this amazingly clever Hybrid pillow from Simba. I certainly haven’t seen a pillow that has been so cleverly constructed. Far too many of us struggle with sleep, not only getting sufficient sleep hours each night but the quality of our sleep too! Often we can wake up with a stiff neck but still never think seriously about the pillow we are trying to spend 8 hours ‘supposedly’ resting on. Yes, that was me until I gave this Hybrid Pillow from Simba a try, it has adjustable height and firmness because you can remove/add Nanocubes® that are at the core of this amazing pillow. The Nanocube core filling is a foam that is certified to CertiPUR® requirements, so you have no need to worry that it contains no heavy metals like mercury or lead, because it doesn’t. This pillow is such a new concept for me, but after sleeping on this Hybrid pillow it certainly made sense and worked for me. But it’s not only the Nanocube core that works so well as there is also cloud-like cushioning from the airy Simba Renew™ Bio in the outer sleeve, plus a cooler feel from the cotton cover that has Stratos® technology. You get improved airflow from open mesh border around the pillow and there’s also a washable, zip-off cover for easy care.

I was so impressed that the pillow was delivered in a lovely reusable storage bag which I am sure you’ll find lots of uses for. But there is also another bag, this time with additional Nanocubes® in so that you can really customise this pillow and make it comfortable for you. Your pillow will no longer be too soft or too high, as you decide what is comfortable for you so that your Hybrid pillow will always be ‘just right’ – very much like the Goldilocks fairy tale! The success of this pillow for me was mainly down to the core of tiny, CertiPUR® verified foam Nanocubes® it is such a brilliant idea and I did like ‘playing’ around with the cubes until it was right for me and I no longer woke up with a stiff neck. If you are too hot at night then this Simba pillow has used the innovative Stratos® tech which is designed to offer instant coolness to the touch and help dissipate heat. It’s your ticket to a fresh and comfortable sleep and also why Simba have added it to one side of this Hybrid pillow.

You’ll find that the down-like cushioning in Simba’s Hybrid™ Pillow’s outer sleeve and offers ideal comfort as springy recycled bottles are combed and folded into soft, airy Simba Renew fibres to encourage fresh air flow through the pillow and offer excellent shape retention. The cover is machine washable at 40°C and you can tumble dry on a low heat.

When you have time, please do visit the Simba website as maybe you are unaware, just like me, that Simba not only produce brilliant beds and mattresses, but duvets, toppers and bedding plus reflexology slippers that I haven’t seen before and these are most certainly going on my ‘What I Would Like For Christmas list!’. Slippers always work as Christmas gifts.

Size & Price: W: 45, L:70, H:5 (cm)/ sale price £109.00

Visit: simbasleep.com

Delivery: Order by 1pm for free next day delivery, UK mainland only.