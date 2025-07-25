How St John Ambulance Cymru Saved My Life

Quick-thinking first aiders from St John Ambulance Cymru saved the life of a runner who collapsed near the finish line of the Porthcawl 10K. Chris Edwards, 39, had gone into sudden cardiac arrest just metres from the end of the race. Volunteers rushed to his side, performing CPR and using a defibrillator to restart his heart — actions which proved lifesaving.

When Chris lined up at the start of the Porthcawl 10K earlier this summer, he felt confident. An experienced runner, he’d trained well, eaten properly, and prepared like he always had. But what he didn’t expect was that he would collapse just metres from the finish line, and that his life would be saved thanks to the quick actions of St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers.

Chris recalls nothing unusual about the race until the final stretch. “About 6k in was when it got difficult,” he told Sam Cook in an interview for the upcoming St John Ambulance Cymru podcast, Just in Case: Stories from St John.

“I remember thinking, if I can just get through the next 2k… then I’ve only got 2k left.” But as he neared the finish, things changed rapidly. “I looked down, started feeling a bit dizzy… I couldn’t work out why people were going past me. My legs weren’t taking me.”

Chris had gone into cardiac arrest.

What happened next, he only knows from what others have told him, including the St John Ambulance Cymru team who sprang into action.

“I’ve been told I collapsed forward. A girl grabbed me by the shoulder and asked if I was okay. I do remember bits from being in the ambulance, but realistically, nothing else until about 12.30 in the hospital.”

Chris spent nine days in the hospital undergoing tests, including an MRI and CT scan. Doctors discovered a genetic heart condition that meant one of his arteries was being partially blocked. He’s now awaiting surgery in London.

Despite the ordeal, Chris is surprisingly upbeat and incredibly grateful.

“The paramedics were brilliant. I owe, realistically, my life to the actions of the paramedics and St John Ambulance Cymru.”

He says the experience has made him far more aware of the importance of first aid and how vital trained volunteers are at events like the Porthcawl 10K.

“This could have happened to me at any time. At the gym, playing football, anywhere. I was lucky it happened at an event like that where the medics were already there.”

His life was saved thanks to the immediate actions of St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers, who recognised he had gone into cardiac arrest and began CPR straight away. A defibrillator was also used to restart Chris’s heart, giving him the best possible chance of survival.

“I’ve done first aid training before, but I never thought I’d be on the receiving end of it,” he said. “Now I understand just how crucial that equipment and training are. Without it, I wouldn’t be here.”

He’s already seen the impact of his story.

“I play for a local weight loss football league called Man vs. Fat. Since this happened, five or six of the lads have signed up to do CPR training. Some were already first aid trained. It just shows the difference awareness can make.”

He also supports the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, named after the late football manager who died following a cardiac arrest abroad.

“His son Charlie spreads a load of awareness about defibs and CPR, and I’ve always supported their work. That’s something I’ll continue to do.”

Chris hopes to one day meet the people who saved his life and to give back by sharing his story.

“I’ve been asked by St John Ambulance Cymru if I’d like to go in and talk about CPR after my operation. I’d love to. If my story can help even one person, then it’s worth it.”

When asked what he’d say to someone considering a first aid course, his answer is simple:

“Do it. 100 per cent. You never know when you might need it or when someone around you might.”

St John Ambulance Cymru provides lifesaving support at events across Wales and delivers first aid training to people of all ages. To get involved, book training, or support their work, visit www.sjacymru.org.uk.