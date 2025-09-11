Homedics Glo™ Body Analyser Bathroom Scale

Elevate your health tracking and add style an upgrade to your bathroom with this Homedics Glo Body Analyser Scale with ambient illumination. You can track your weight as well as access 13 essential biometrics via Homedics easy to navigate app which features ambient motion-sensing illumination. These super scales are finished with a sleek, rounded edge design that will most certainly complement any bathroom interior. You can dive deeper into your health with this Glo Body Analyser. You can instantly view your accurate weight reading in your chosen units as well as BMI, body fat, skeletal muscle, metabolic age and so much more by connecting to the Homedics Scales app. Their app is compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit & Samsung Health. I loved the ambient illumination that the Glo gave, which cleverly also functions as a motion-sensing night light. The ambient light gently illuminates from 2 feet away, helping you safely move through your space in low light, guided by a subtle “Glo”. Built with style and user comfort in mind, the Glo scale features rounded edges that add a clean, minimalist look to your scale. Homedics commitment is to care for the planet so the Glo has a 100% recycled plastic base and has been crafted with recyclable and recycled materials – even down to the packaging. Plus there is a 3-year guarantee with Glo Essential Scale.
This scale which combines functionality and style and is totally perfect for monitoring your everyday health or to help you get to your specific weight goal. With a sleek, modern finish with rounded edges it gives you a speedy, precise weight reading in lbs, kgs, or st lbs and is suitable for users up to 400lb/180kg/28st 7lb capacity. Just step onto the 30cm x 30cm ultra-strong 5mm tempered glass platform to activate and then you’ll quickly receive a precise weight reading on the bright white LED digital display. I found this was so quick and much more useful that our old scales that have a dial which was always difficult to get your accurate weight, so basically not much use!
This is an innovative digital scale from Homedics and I really loved the ambient motion sensing lighting. The Glo Essential Scale also functions as a motion sensing night light, gently illuminating your space from 2 feet away to help you navigate in low light. It worked for me that I was able to illuminate my daily health tracking with this Glo essential scale which is an elegantly designed digital scale and has been consciously crafted to take care of you and our planet.
It is much easier to monitor your weight with Glo as all you have to do is simply step on and the easy-read display will instantly show a fast, accurate reading in your chosen unit. As this scale makes it so easy there is no excuse at all for not keeping a check on your weight on a regular basis. You can also connect to Homedics user-friendly app for effortless tracking and insights.
I have not tried & tested any products from Homedics before, so I’ve been seriously missing out because their range is not only impressive it is also sustainably crafted. When you have time please do check out their website to see their full range. I’m sure you’ll find some great gifts ideas.
Size: H.2.90/D.30.50
Price: £29.99 instead of £34.99 so a saving of £5.00
Visit: homedics.co.uk
Get a clearer view of your health with the Homedics glo™ Body Analyser Scale. Designed with elegance and functionality in mind, glo™ tracks your weight along with 13 essential biometrics for an in-depth view of your well-being. Sync your analyser scale to the Homedics Scales App (paired via Bluetooth and also compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit & Samsung Health) for accurate body composition metrics seconds after you step on. Whether you want to lose body fat, build muscle mass, or track your metabolic age, access real-time data and easily measure your progress over time. glo™ also features an ambient motion-sensing night light gently illuminating from 2 feet away, helping you safely move through your space in low light. The smooth, rounded edges offer a clean, modern look to elevate your bathroom interior, and the base is crafted with 100% recycled plastic for a sustainable addition to your home.