Homedics Glo™ Body Analyser Bathroom Scale

Elevate your health tracking and add style an upgrade to your bathroom with this Homedics Glo Body Analyser Scale with ambient illumination. You can track your weight as well as access 13 essential biometrics via Homedics easy to navigate app which features ambient motion-sensing illumination. These super scales are finished with a sleek, rounded edge design that will most certainly complement any bathroom interior. You can dive deeper into your health with this Glo Body Analyser. You can instantly view your accurate weight reading in your chosen units as well as BMI, body fat, skeletal muscle, metabolic age and so much more by connecting to the Homedics Scales app. Their app is compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit & Samsung Health. I loved the ambient illumination that the Glo gave, which cleverly also functions as a motion-sensing night light. The ambient light gently illuminates from 2 feet away, helping you safely move through your space in low light, guided by a subtle “Glo”. Built with style and user comfort in mind, the Glo scale features rounded edges that add a clean, minimalist look to your scale. Homedics commitment is to care for the planet so the Glo has a 100% recycled plastic base and has been crafted with recyclable and recycled materials – even down to the packaging. Plus there is a 3-year guarantee with Glo Essential Scale.

This scale which combines functionality and style and is totally perfect for monitoring your everyday health or to help you get to your specific weight goal. With a sleek, modern finish with rounded edges it gives you a speedy, precise weight reading in lbs, kgs, or st lbs and is suitable for users up to 400lb/180kg/28st 7lb capacity. Just step onto the 30cm x 30cm ultra-strong 5mm tempered glass platform to activate and then you’ll quickly receive a precise weight reading on the bright white LED digital display. I found this was so quick and much more useful that our old scales that have a dial which was always difficult to get your accurate weight, so basically not much use!