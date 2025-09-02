Home Storage from Periea

‘Abby’ Round Home Storage Boxes with Zip Lids, Front Window & Folding Steel Frame

I love the Periea company as they have solutions for all packing and storage issues. Their packaging ideas seem never-ending, but they all work brilliantly. So these are the latest offering exclusive to Periea. They are round storage boxes and are strong, steel framed, folding home storage boxes. Available in a variety of designs and 3 sizes, Small storage box = W27cm x H16.5cm (W10.63 x H6.5 inches), Medium storage box = W37cm x H20cm (W14.57 x H7.87 inches), Large storage box = W46cm x H27cm (W18.11 x H10.63 inches).

The ‘Abby’ home storage boxes feature a zippable top lid and front window so you can easily see the contents. Ideal to use for clothes, hats, bedding, accessories, toys, Christmas Decorations, knitting materials, craft bits & bobs, actually anything that is looking messy around your home – well this is the perfect ‘home’ for it! Even though these superb storage crates are perfect for in the wardrobe or under the bed, they are so stylish that you might want to keep them out on display! PE-coated Oxford fabric with a strong folding steel frame, an MDF composite base, a PEVA window and a nylon zip. You’ll find these sturdy boxes are such an easy way to get some organisation into your home and basically hide your clutter.

The number of people that have commented about my Periea storage units around my home continues and I do feel rather smug know I have a place for everything. Basically I think my visitors also cannot believe my home is now so tidy and I and the family pleased that they can now find what they are looking for.

Sizes:

Small – W27cm x H16.5cm (W10.63 x H6.5 inches)

Medium – W37cm x H20cm (W14.57 x H7.87 inches)

Large – W46cm x H27cm (W18.11 x H10.63 inches)

Colours: black dot, black with white dots, egg plant, gold leopard, grey, grey damask, metallic floral, rose gold, tan

‘Tarp’ Heavy Duty Jumbo Storage Box

This jumbo storage box is tough, very much heavy duty, durable, water-resistant, folding & stackable with a strong steel frame for your home and garage. This box would work well in your loft, shed, or garage as it will keep the contents safe and protected in all conditions. It is certified to hold 30kg and the box size is: L‎66 x W40.6 x H40.6 cm.

With top and front openings it allows you easy access to its contents even when the boxes are stacked or on shelves. The front window opens from bottom to top, reducing dust ingress and making it easier to reach what you need quickly. It is Certified IPX4 water resistance which means these storage boxes can withstand splashes from any direction and are ideal for damp or outdoor environments such as sheds, garages, or car boots.

It has an easily wipe-clean exterior and interior and that includes a new improved wipe-clean base. This will keep your storage boxes looking fresh and clean with minimal effort from you even after you have used it in tough conditions. With a stronger frame, that folds, it’s been built with a thicker 4mm steel frame for added strength and folds flat for compact storage when not in use, so this is perfect for saving space while offering extra durability.