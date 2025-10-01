Historic Oak Tree Handed Second Chance at Life

A historic oak tree in Ruthin is set to have a second chance at life after it was brought down by Storm Darragh.

The veteran tree, believed to be over 500 years old, was widely admired by locals and visitors of Cae Ddôl and was a staple at the park for generations.

Since then, Denbighshire County Council’s tree team working with Streetscene, have finished works to clear the site of brash and damaged timber and are now in the position to begin the final stage of processing the oak tree.

The fallen tree trunk will remain in its historic position at the heart of Cae Ddôl and will be sculpted into a seating nook for passers-by to admire its impressive size and stature, whilst its large limbs will be crafted into unique benches arranged around the trunk to create a new seating area.

As the oak was protected by a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), a replacement oak will be planted in the centre of the new seating area, signifying a new beginning at the park.

During this time, a local wood-turner will also be commissioned to craft some small items such as spoons and bowls out of the smaller timber.

Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport said: