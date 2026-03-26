Heart of Wales Line CRP Wins Second Place at National Awards

The Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership has been recognised at the Community Rail Awards 2026, claiming second place in the prestigious Tourism and Leisure category for its innovative Make and Trade project, an initiative designed to showcase and connect independent makers and traders along the scenic railway.

The event, organised by Community Rail Network and supported by headline partner East Midlands Railway, took place in Derby on Thursday 19 March. A record-breaking 610 guests attended, including volunteers, community leaders and rail industry figures from across England, Scotland and Wales.

Judges reviewed more than 300 entries showcasing the extraordinary work taking place across Britain to connect communities with their railways.

The Make and Trade project was developed to highlight and connect more than 100 independent makers and traders along the railway line between Swansea and Shrewsbury. Central to the initiative was the production of ‘Goods Along The Line’, a 48-page brochure distributed widely across the route and at local tourist hotspots. The partnership also hosted a networking event and marketing masterclass to help participating businesses strengthen their skills and visibility.

The results have been impressive. The project has guided thousands of visitors along the line, with over 6,000 booklets now in circulation, social media outreach reaching more than 500,000 people and community events generating over £1,000 in direct sales for local makers. Businesses have reported new customers, stronger community links and valuable shared learning.

Owen Griffkin, Community Rail Development Officer for the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership said:

“Winning second place at the Community Rail Awards is a tremendous honour and a testament to the dedication of everyone involved. Beyond the brochure, this project is about building genuine connections between the people behind their product along this beautiful railway and the visitors and communities who travel it. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about what’s to still to come.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategy Lead for Transport for Wales, said:

“The Make and Trade project is a shining example of what community rail can achieve when it puts local people and local enterprises at its heart. This award is thoroughly well deserved, and Transport for Wales is delighted to support the partnership in delivering such impactful work in promoting social and economic development among local communities served by the Heart of Wales Line.”

Clair Swales, Chief Executive of Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations, said:

“We are delighted to see the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership recognised in this way. “Projects like Make and Trade show how rail can do more than connect places – it can connect people, support local businesses, and celebrate the unique spirit of our communities. “This award reflects the passion and creativity of everyone involved, and we are proud to see the difference the Partnership is making along the line.”

Looking ahead, the partnership plans to refresh the brochure annually through advertising and sponsorship, ensuring the project continues to support rural economies while promoting sustainable travel on the Heart of Wales Line.

Samantha Skyrme, Chair of the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership, said:

“Make and Trade is an innovative project and this award has come at an exciting time as the team is developing the concept further.”

More broadly, the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership delivers a wide range of community engagement and social inclusion initiatives, supports volunteering at stations and promotes green travel and tourism by rail.

Across Britain, the community rail movement continues to grow. There are now 76 community rail partnerships and around 1,300 volunteer station groups working with train operators, councils and local organisations to make rail travel more accessible, sustainable and connected to local communities.

Jools Townsend, Chief Executive for Community Rail Network, said:

“Our awards celebrate the volunteers, community groups and local partnerships helping transform Britain’s railway stations into welcoming gateways to their communities. “From supporting young people to travel independently, to creating greener stations and vibrant community spaces, these projects show how powerful local action can be. “As the railway celebrates its 200th anniversary, community rail is helping ensure the network’s future is just as much about people and places as it is about trains and tracks. Our congratulations to [insert name of partnership/group] and to all our winners, and thanks to everyone who supports and champions community rail, helping the movement to go from strength to strength.”

Feature image: (Left to Right) Geraint Morgan (Community Rail Manager – South, Transport for Wales), Claire Sterry (Senior Officer Third Sector Development, Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations), Rebecca Butcher (Social Media Manager), Samantha Skyrme (Chair, Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership) Melanie Lawton (Community Rail Strategy Lead, Transport for Wales), Rhiannon Jane-Raftery (Community Rail Development Coordinator – Wales and Borders, Community Rail Network), Owen Griffkin (Community Rail Development Officer, Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership).