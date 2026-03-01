Happy Saint David’s Day

The first of March is hear today

And we’ll celebrate our favourite day and

The sun shines down with golden light

And Wales is beautiful in the Lord’s light

A buzz all around and a happy sound and

Saint David’s day for Wales to celebrate

And Saint David our hero it’s true and

He lived long ago a simple man who

Loved God’s earth in all he can and

He built a church a peaceful place

Where faith and kindness held their grace

And we love Wales to it’s forever

And always inside our hearts

So every Welsh person now sing along

To mark Saint David’s day today and

We’ll wear the leek and we’ll wear the bloom

Dispelling winter’s frosty gloom and

Saint David our Welsh hero we love you

And so let us all come together and we’ll

Salute Saint David a shining star

And celebrate with hearts so true

The land of Wales and all it’s hue

And Saint David we love you and it’s

A day of pride a day of cheer so

Let happiness abound both far and near

And Saint David’s day a time to see

The true beauty of Wales for you and me.