Happy Saint David’s Day

The first of March is hear today
And we’ll celebrate our favourite day and
The sun shines down with golden light
And Wales is beautiful in the Lord’s light
A buzz all around and a happy sound and
Saint David’s day for Wales to celebrate
And Saint David our hero it’s true and
He lived long ago a simple man who
Loved God’s earth in all he can and
He built a church a peaceful place
Where faith and kindness held their grace
And we love Wales to it’s forever
And always inside our hearts
So every Welsh person now sing along
To mark Saint David’s day today and
We’ll wear the leek and we’ll wear the bloom
Dispelling winter’s frosty gloom and
Saint David our Welsh hero we love you
And so let us all come together and we’ll
Salute Saint David a shining star
And celebrate with hearts so true
The land of Wales and all it’s hue
And Saint David we love you and it’s
A day of pride a day of cheer so
Let happiness abound both far and near
And Saint David’s day a time to see
The true beauty of Wales for you and me.
