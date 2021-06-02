Handcare from Margaret Dabbs London

Hydrating Hand Sanitiser from Margaret Dabbs London

All hand sanitisers are certainly not the same and you’ll understand that when you try this one. I have yet to find a better hand sanitiser on the market, in fact I’ve stopped looking! This is a concentrated hand sanitiser in a gel format that contains Hempseed Oil, Kelp and White-Water Lily along with 65% alcohol. Why this is such a good sanitiser is that its formulation also conditions cuticles whilst your hands are left feeling soft, hygienically clean and beautifully scented. This sanitiser has been clinically proven to kill harmful germs and bacteria.

200ml/£25.00

Intensive Anti-Age Hand Serum from Margaret Dabbs London

Hands show your age – that is how life is but this clever unique anti-ageing hand serum treatment is a way to turn back the clock. Yes it helps to reduce the appearance of age spots, fine lines and wrinkles. It is no wonder this is an award-winning hand serum as it has been clinically proven to promote skin firmness, increase skin elasticity and boost collagen production. Your hands will also feel hydrated and soothed and beautifully scented with geranium and mandarin. The serum has been enriched with Lupinus Albus Seed Extract and Hempseed oil and only a small amount is needed.

30mls/£30.00

To order visit: margaretdabbs.co.uk