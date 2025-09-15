Haircare by Percy & Reed

I’m No Flake Scalp Soothing Treatment

If you have problems with your hair then talk to Percy & Reed, they are two professional stylists who have created their professional range that is used throughout their Great Portland Street salon in London’s West End. Do when you have time, check out their full range by visiting their website: percyandreed.com. The reason why I am such a fan of Percy & Reed is that it gives me confidence knowing that I can trust their range because their products work regardless of the problems you might be having with your hair. But another plus point for me is that their range is made in the UK, which is another bonus!

Well new to their range is this Scalp Soothing Treatment, a 3-in-1 product that instantly soothes irritated or itchy scalps, clearing flakes and also preventing any further flaking. It has a lovely massager that is built-in so you can give yourself a luxurious experience as the massager works to circulate blood flow which helps to improve your overall scalp health and hair growth. So if you suffer from a dry, flaky, irritated, or a sensitive scalp, trust me this is the product for you. Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp and with this targeted treatment you can start your journey towards a healthier, flake-free scalp that no longer feels itchy. I feel silly for forgetting the obvious that for my hair to be healthy it has to start from my scalp and this treatment provided the help my scalp needed.

When this product was trialled the results were:

88% agree their scalp was soothed after just one use and 8 out of 10 agree dandruff was reduced after 2 weeks*.

*Independent user trial of 109 participants

This is a targeted treatment that combines AHA with an innovative built-in massager to exfoliate the scalp and encourage circulation. Dandrilys® balances oil levels for a healthier scalp, whilst clearing and preventing further flakes. Vitamin E and coconut oil hydrate dry, itchy scalps without leaving residue and natural betaine helps to improve the skin’s moisture barrier. This multi-tasking treatment also cares for your hair, hydrating strands to leave your locks nourished and looking lustrous. It is free from sulphates, silicones, gluten and parabens and has been dermatologically tested to be suitable for sensitive skin. It is also a Vegan friendly formula. I am sure you’ll love this treatment that is perfume free and infused with a blend of calming essential oils, including bergamot, geranium and petitgrain.

After shampooing, instead of using your usual conditioner, use this Scalp Soothing Treatment instead. Percy & Reed recommend their Scalp Soothing Shampoo for optimal results. Twist open and squeeze directly onto your scalp. Then use the massager to exfoliate for 3 minutes or more. Spread the remaining treatment from root to ends using your fingers or maybe a wide-tooth comb. Rinse thoroughly and then dry and style as normal.

Give Me Strength Strengthening Scalp Concentrate

If you have thinning hair and hair loss then this dermatologically tested scalp treatment is one for you to try as it targets the root cause of hair loss, breakage and works to rejuvenate fragile, weak and thinning hair.

This strengthening scalp concentrate it is where Percy & Reed’s salon expertise meets science as this is their laboratory proven scalp serum. It helps to reduce hair fall whilst promoting new hair growth giving stronger and healthier hair. Ultimately, this clever scalp tonic creates optimum conditions for hair health and growth. You’ll find that it leaves your hair 3x stronger from the very first time you use it. Powered by Sweet White Lupine protein, rich in peptides and vitamins, to help reinforce the hair fibre and improve resilience from root to tip and also Pro-Vitamin B5, which deeply hydrates, boosts elasticity and helps prevent daily damage. You’ll find that you get 68% less hair fall, again, after just one use. Strengthened hair strands are of course are less prone to breakage. This concentrate also helps block the hormone linked to androgenic alopecia, a key cause of hair thinning. Natural betaine, antioxidants and soothing Aloe Vera hydrate the scalp, defend against free radicals and strengthen your scalp barrier, creating the ideal foundation for stronger, healthier hair.

This scalp treatment is perfume free and infused with a fresh, calming blend of essential oils featuring geranium, orange, rosemary and grapefruit.

To use, just apply directly to your scalp on dry or freshly washed, damp hair. Apply 15 – 20 drops directly onto your scalp and hair line using the dropper. Be sure to spend time massaging the scalp to distribute the product evenly, this stimulation is also good for your scalp, so don’t stint doing this. Do not rinse. The concentrate dries within 2 – 5 mins of application. Then dry and style as usual. For best results, use in combination with Give Me Strength Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner and use after every wash.

I Need A Hero! Wonder Balm Hair Primer

This without any doubt is my very, very best styling balm. So I’m not surprised that it is the multi-award-winning, bestselling hair primer from Percy & Reed as it is a true haircare innovation. It has a lightweight, formula, it is a multi-benefit balm that improves all hair types and creates a flawless foundation for healthy hair. If you are struggling with trying to hide split ends or you are fighting frizz you’ll find this brilliant balm your saviour.

It is a product that was inspired by skincare and this innovative hair primer refines the surface of every hair strand, sealing the cuticle and concealing irregularities for healthy looking, well-behaved hair. It is laboratory proven to give continuous protection from frizz and humidity for up to 72 hours. This lovely leave-in balm creates a weightless base for styling, elevating the performance of subsequent products for improved, longer-lasting results. This balm is infused with one of Percy & Reed’s signature scents, A Walk with Nature which is a wonderful fragrance that is uplifting, it is a floral fragrance that evokes the scent of the British Countryside in bloom, with its citrus top notes, floral heart notes and a musky base.

This balm is so easy to use. Just dispense 3 – 5 pumps into palms and fingers, adjusting the amount to suit your hair length and texture. Then use your fingers like a comb to work the balm through damp hair from roots to ends, then dry as normal. Wonder Balm is also a great foundation for any other hair products you might wish to layer on, actually for me it is very much like a skin foundation.

Size & Regular price: 75ml/£23.00 | Visit: percyandreed.com

Give Me Strength Strengthening Shampoo

This is a dermatologically tested and laboratory proven treatment shampoo that will leave your hair 3x stronger, reduce hair fall by 69%, promote hair growth all the while providing all over scalp care. You’ll find your hair stronger after just one use, when it is paired with Give Me Strength Strengthening Conditioner and Scalp Concentrate. It is the best product I have found for hair that is thinning, a problem many people have especially after some medical treatments or simply getting older. The active ingredient is Sweet White Lupine and this encourages cell metabolism and circulation at scalp level and boosts new hair growth, whilst blocking the hormone responsible for hair loss (androgenic alopecia). The keratin-rich formula harnesses wheat proteins and amino acids, which rebuilds the surface of the hair for greater density. It contains deeply hydrating ingredients that inject moisture into dry, damaged strands, increasing elasticity so that strands flex rather than snap. This shampoo is perfume free and infused with a fresh, calming blend of essential oils featuring geranium, orange, rosemary and grapefruit.

To use, just apply the shampoo to wet hair and massage in with your fingers to create a rich lather before rinsing thoroughly. Then shampoo and rinse again. To achieve the best results follow with Percy & Reed Give Me Strength Strengthening Conditioner.

This shampoo and conditioner is of course, dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin.

Give Me Strength Strengthening Conditioner

Salon expertise meets science in Percy & Reed’s innovative, nourishing conditioner, which works to strengthen hair strands, reduce hair breakage and promote new hair growth with every wash. This is Percy & Reed’s dermatologically tested and laboratory proven treatment conditioner that will leave your hair 68% stronger after just one use when paired with Give Me Strength Strengthening Shampoo and Scalp Concentrate. The active ingredient Sweet White Lupine encourages cell metabolism and circulation at the scalp, boosting new hair growth, whilst blocking the hormone responsible for hair loss (androgenic alopecia). Then the keratin-rich formula harnesses wheat proteins and vitamin B3, which rebuild the surface of the hair for greater density. With deeply hydrating ingredients, including coconut oil and camellia seed oil smooth and soften dry, damage strands, increasing elasticity so that your hair flexes rather than breaks off.

This conditioner is perfume free and infused with a fresh, calming blend of essential oils featuring geranium, orange, rosemary and grapefruit.

To use, just smooth the conditioner through freshly washed hair, working from roots to ends. Massage in and rinse thoroughly with water. For best results, use in combination with Give Me Strength Strengthening Shampoo.

FOUNDED IN LONDON

The Percy & Reed salon was founded in 2007 on Great Portland Street in London’s iconic West End by Paul Percival, one of London’s (and the world’s) leading session stylists. The product company was launched in 2011 to enable Paul to bring beautiful hair to everyone, extending beyond celebrities and his loyal clients.

MADE IN THE UK

As a home grown British brand, all our products are conceived, formulated and manufactured in the United Kingdom. The London roots and British heritage provide a source of inspiration and sit at the heart of the brand, from trend-led styling products to British-inspired fine fragrance.

LOVED WORLDWIDE

Offering a full range of premium products, Percy & Reed is sold in twenty-eight countries around the globe. We have received over 100 awards and endorsements for our products worldwide.