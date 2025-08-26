Hafren Dyfrdwy Inspires Young People and Families at Eisteddfod

Hafren Dyfrdwy joined the vibrant celebrations at Wrecsam National Eisteddfod 2025, bringing water wisdom and community spirit to the heart of the Science and Technology Village.

The team brought along community vehicle, ‘Dilys’, and spent five enriching days engaging with children, families, and festival-goers.

They shared knowledge about the water cycle, water conservation, and the journey of water from source to tap.

Through interactive sessions like Robbie the Rain Drop and our Water Cycle Quiz, the team delivered 55 educational workshops to both children and adults, with a total of 249 people taking part. Sessions were delivered in both Welsh and English, and the response was overwhelmingly positive, with one young visitor, Osian, summing up the experience by saying:

“I’ve learnt a lot more than I thought I would.”

Katie Wood, Community Partnership Manager at Hafren Dyfrdwy, said:

“Attending the Eisteddfod was a fantastic opportunity to connect with the community and share our passion for everything we do. “It was inspiring to see so many children and adults genuinely curious about how water reaches their homes and how they can play a part in protecting this vital resource. “We’re especially proud to have launched new partnerships that will help us support people in even more meaningful ways. “Being part of such a proud celebration of Welsh culture was a real honour, and we’re already looking forward to taking part in future Eisteddfods.”

Beyond education, the event also marked the beginning of two exciting new partnerships for Hafren Dyfrdwy.

These include The Samaritans to provide training for their volunteers and staff on the support that the water company offer, helping to address the link between mental health and financial hardship. Hafren Dyfrdwy teams will also receive training to better support customers experiencing mental health challenges.

Another partnership was formed with Coleg Cambria, which will see the two organisations joining forces to expand the water companies’ educational outreach to college students, focusing on water conservation, environmental awareness, and preventing sewer blockages.

For further information about the education sessions offered by Hafren Dyfrdwy or to book a session visit www.hdcymru.co.uk/about-us/education-zone