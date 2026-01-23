Hafren Dyfrdwy Asks Customers to Not Be a “Traitor” to Their Pipes

Hafren Dyfrdwy is urging customers not to become “Traitors” to their pipes and follow advice that could help to protect their homes.

As the popular BBC television show, The Traitors, comes to its tense grand finale this week, the water and waste company is highlighting everyday household items that can pose as innocent “Faithfuls”, but can quickly turn into silent saboteurs of the sewers, drains and pipes.

To help customers stay one step ahead, Hafren Dyfrdwy is sharing practical tips that can “banish” bad habits throughout the home, protecting them from costly blockages while helping to save water at the same time.

By making just a few small changes, households can help keep the sewer network running smoothly and avoid the unpleasant fallout of blocked pipes.

Top tips for customers to think about include:

1. Remember only the faithful three:

Only flush pee, poo and (toilet) paper – nothing else! Wipes, cotton buds, and sanitary products belong in the bin

2. Be a Binner, Not a Blocker

Scrape leftover fats and oils into a container and pop them in the bin – not down the sink

Use kitchen roll to soak up grease from pans before washing up

Bin the Wipes

Even ‘flushable’ wipes don’t break down like toilet paper. Keep a bathroom bin handy and toss them there instead

Make Water-Saving Resolutions

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth – it can save up to 6 litres a minute

Fix dripping taps – one drip per second can waste over 5,000 litres a year

Shorten your shower by just one minute – every drop counts

Grant Mitchell, Blockages Lead for Hafren Dyfrdwy, said:

“We want everyone to stay loyal to their loos. Most sewer blockages are completely avoidable, and the biggest causes are items that shouldn’t be flushed or poured away. By keeping Traitor items out of the network, our customers can protect their drains and prevent damage to homes and communities.”

Howard Perry, Network Operations Lead for Leakage, added:

“When it comes to water, everyday habits can quietly betray us. Leaving taps running, ignoring dripping leaks or taking long showers all waste precious water. “By spotting these hidden culprits and making small changes, our customers can protect supplies and help us keep water flowing for everyone.”

Hafren Dyfrdwy provides a water only service in Wrexham and parts of Denbighshire and Flintshire and both a water and wastewater service in Powys.

Further information on how the home can be prepared for winter can be found here.