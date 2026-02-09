Hafren Dyfrdwy to Future Proof Water Supply

Hafren Dyfrdwy is investing £181,000 to upgrade its water network in Llansantffraid‑ym‑Mechain, helping secure a more reliable supply for customers.

The work will see older water pipes replaced with modern, resilient piping along the B4393 near Laundry Wood, and once complete, the new pipework will reduce the likelihood of bursts and supply interruptions, improving resilience for local homes and businesses.

To help keep residents fully informed, let them meet the team and ask questions, a drop‑in session has been organised. It will take place at Llansantffraid Community Hall, Llansanffraid-ym-Mechain, Powys, SY22 6AE on Friday, February 6th between 4pm and 7pm.

Catherine Webb, Community Communications Officer at Hafren Dyfrdwy, said:

“This £181,000 investment is an important step in modernising the local water network and making sure it’s fit for the future. “By replacing older pipes with new, resilient materials, we’re helping to provide a more reliable water supply for homes and businesses in Llansantffraid‑ym‑Mechain for many years to come. “We know that carrying out work on this scale can be disruptive, and we want to make sure customers feel informed and supported throughout the project. “That’s why we’d encourage people to come along to our drop‑in session, where they can meet the team, ask questions about the work and talk to us about any specific concerns they may have. Listening to our customers and working with the local community is a vital part of how we deliver these improvements.”

Construction is due to begin on Monday, February 16th and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2026, subject to progress and weather conditions.

To allow the work to be completed safely and as efficiently as possible, a temporary road closure will be in place along the B4393 between New Bridge Vyrnwy and the A495.

The bridge itself will remain open, with traffic lights operating on either side to allow vehicles to cross safely. Access for residents, businesses and emergency services will be maintained wherever possible.

Retail businesses affected by the works who experience a loss of income are encouraged to contact Hafren Dyfrdwy’s Business Loss team for advice and support by emailing BusinessLoss@hdcymru.co.uk

Customers can find updates on planned improvements in their area on the Hafren Dyfrdwy website, speak directly to the team on site during the works or contact 07971 304 604 during office hours.