Gifting 4 Pack Midi Short from BAM

These for me were a new take on underwear as they are super mid-rise Seamless Midi Shorts and are made in a waffle texture from seamless 360° stretch giving you amazing comfort. I’m such a huge fan of BAM, but I’ve never thought to try their underwear, which really doesn’t make sense does it? This gifting pack offers 4 pairs in a lovely assortment of colours, but the fact that will always work for me is that the fabric is so supersoft, it’s seamless and stretchy too so you get the feeling of pure comfort against your skin and let’s face it, if your underwear is uncomfortable then the day will not be good! The midi shorts are made from bamboo viscose that has been blended with an innovative synthetic, Amni Sol Eco®. I am pleased to learn that where conventional synthetics that take hundreds of years to degrade, Amni Sol Eco takes five (in landfill)! The fabric mix is: 80% Viscose Bamboo, 12% Polyamide Amni Soul Eco® and 8% Elastane. With a seamless 360° stretch it really does bring a new level of comfort! The midi short is also easy to care, all you need to do is just wash at 30°.

So if comfort is your initial concern for underwear then these midi shorts are really one for you to try. They would make a great gift or a super stocking filler. These lovely midi shorts are knickers from nature and I do hope you don’t miss out on trying these as they are brilliant.

Size & Price: small, medium, large/ £39.20 but were £49.00

Colour: black, damson, orchid, storm

Visit: bambooclothing.co.uk

Taken from BAM’s website:

about us

On a man haul expedition across Greenland with a team of elite Gurkhas and looking out over one of the great untouched wildernesses of our planet, David realised that he wanted to create a viable and environmentally sustainable business.

When he discovered soft and sustainable bamboo, he knew he’d found that business.

That was 2006. From the early days when David ran the business from his garage, to today when we have a team of 70, BAM has David’s core values running through it. We offer an excellent product with excellent service. We have fun doing it. And sustainability is at our core.

David’s personal goal is to find the best that the human spirit has to offer. It’s at the heart of BAM.

Making a difference to the planet

Everyone who works here believes in the difference bamboo clothing makes to our planet. Bamboo absorbs five times more carbon than hardwood trees. It needs half the land cotton needs to produce the same amount of fibre and it doesn’t need irrigation or pesticides. Add to that how well it works as a performance fabric and you can see why we love bamboo.

But whilst we’ve had the environment at our heart for well over a decade, the clothing industry is one of the worst for pollution.

Have we mentioned that David is a medal-winning pole-vaulter? In 2017 he became the World Masters Games Champion – in his words, the Olympics for older people. David likes to set the bar high.

So when it came to addressing our impact on the environment, we not only had to do more, we have to do all we are capable of with a goal to be Impact Positive.

Setting the bar high: Impact Positive

We’re challenging ourselves to reduce our carbon footprint to zero by 2030. But more than that, we’ll address every impact we have on the planet. We’ll ensure every person in our supply chain – right the way back to the growers – is paid fairly and treated with dignity. We’ve set goals for zero waste to landfill, zero pollution and zero wasted water – all by 2030. This applies to every single process from the growing of the bamboo, to the manufacture of our clothes, to the way they are recycled.

This is what we got into business for in the first place

We want to prove it’s possible for a clothing company to be Impact Positive. We are a company founded on the passion to find the best the human spirit has to offer and we’re devoting ourselves to making this happen. The environment is our highest priority. It’s what we got into business for in the first place.