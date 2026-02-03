FUW Breakfast Week Cooks Up Over £21,000 for Charity

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) are celebrating another successful Farmhouse Breakfast Week. The 23 breakfast events held across Wales this January raised more than £21,000 for charities and local causes, including £17,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

The Farmhouse Breakfast Week once again brought together FUW members, rural communities, politicians and stakeholders to enjoy a hearty breakfast, while engaging in discussions on key farming issues with FUW staff and officials, and raising funds for charitable causes.

Events were hosted across Wales, showcasing the very best of Welsh produce. Attendees enjoyed locally sourced bacon, sausages, eggs and dairy products generously donated by a range of businesses across the country. This highlights the strength and sustainability of Wales’ food and farming sector.

As part of the week, a breakfast was held at the Norwegian Church in Cardiff Bay. The event was sponsored by Samuel Kurtz MS and attended by numerous Senedd Members and key stakeholders. Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, delivered the keynote address. The Cardiff breakfast also provided an important platform to highlight the FUW’s key manifesto demands ahead of the forthcoming Senedd election.

Reflecting on the success of the week, FUW President Ian Rickman said:

“Our Farmhouse Breakfast Week continues to be a tremendous success, and I would like to thank our staff, members, volunteers and supporters who helped deliver such positive events across Wales. “I would also like to thank the many local businesses who generously donated produce. Thanks to their support, we have raised an incredible sum, including £17,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance, a charity that provides a vital, lifesaving service to communities across Wales. “The week is about more than fundraising – it brings people together, showcases the very best of Welsh food, and provides a valuable opportunity to highlight the key issues and priorities facing Welsh farming families.”

Dr Sue Barnes, Wales Air Ambulance Charity Chief Executive, said: