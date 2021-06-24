Foundation Course put James on the Right Road to Succeed in Education

The foundation course at Coleg Sir Gâr is aimed at those returning to education, those who may require some additional support with study or their personal life and to those who have not yet decided on a vocational pathway.

It has given many people that extra support to get them further in life including James Doward who didn’t get the best grades at school but since then he has worked his way up the educational ladder and has now been offered a conditional offer from Cardiff University.

We asked James about his experience:

The foundation course equipped me with a lot of things that helped me look to the future, for example the staff and tutors helped me with building my confidence with coursework and attending college as I did not have the best grades and attendance in school.

Not having good grades and having tutors that are always willing to help are the reasons why I chose the foundation course.

Over the four years that I have been in college I have enjoyed every moment of it as it’s truly been one of the best experiences of my life.

I do recommend that people go to college as the course provides challenges that don’t result in stress and they really make the coursework enjoyable and interesting. As I said before my confidence has grown a lot and I have met and become friends with a lot of people in my course and outside of my course.

The course I want to study at university is computer games design and development which will take four years and is mainly about making games for platforms like PCs, consoles and mobiles. Cardiff Metropolitan was for me, the best fit for the type of work I wanted to do and so I’m pleased to have been given a conditional offer.

My experience over the four years that I have been in college have been some of the best times of my life, from the friends I have made and the help and support I had from the tutors, they have all helped me achieve my goals such as having the ability and opportunity to go to university and maybe one day become a games developer.

After the foundation course, James proved that he had the ability to climb his way up to level two and then to level three where on successful completion, he was able to apply to study at university.

