Flexi Hairbrush from Ziggy

This is the Flexi Ziggy, a super brush for fine to regular, straight to wavy and for thin to medium density hair too. The Ziggy softens & smooths your hair as it gently removes any knots on wet or dry hair. The soft flexi pins with stay-put micro ball tips are gentle on your head and this brush will not scratch or snag your hair. With its patented zigzag head design, Ziggy gives you the feeling of finger flexing movements through your hair. Each finger-like pin flexes independently, enhancing the gentleness of the detangling process, which is most certainly a plus point. It is best to allow your hair to dry to at least 50% before detangling to avoid damage to fine and fragile hair. The Ziggy features work together to gently exfoliate your scalp, enhance the distribution of natural oils and boost blood circulation-key factors that promote healthy hair and encourage growth.

Always start at the end of your hair and gently work your way up to the root to eliminate knots without causing damage to your hair. From detangling and smoothing to reducing tugging, pulling and breakage, each brush in their range is meticulously crafted with the perfect bristle material, pin structure, and ergonomic design. But guess what? Ziggy is hair dryer safe as its vented head design goes beyond style as it helps circulate airflow, which in turn helps to speed up your blow drying time and avoid heat build-up & damage. When styling, use the outer fingers on the Ziggy to easily section and part your hair. The long smooth handle has been designed to give you the ultimate control when grooming and styling your hair.

Ziggy is also a champion of eco-conscious innovation; proudly made using 100% recycled materials, including the pins and cap. Opting for a high-grade post-consumer material, Ziggy unleashes the power of style safely with hair dryers. There is so much to love about this brush and I would really recommend you using your Ziggy when blow drying to help reduce drying time and heat damage.

Ziggy delivers a high-performance and it is an eco-friendly brush that has been engineered to deliver healthier happier hair, without costing the earth. The Ziggy would make a super Christmas gift or a stocking filler. Anyone that struggles doing their hair at home will find this beautiful brush a bonus. Check out their website to discover 3 other brushes in the Ziggy range if you wish to style, smooth or detangle.

Taken from their website:

Unlike any other!

Unlocking the ultimate versatile brush. Our patented hand-shaped hair brush creates a vast variation of finger flexing movements through the hair. Each of the five fingers, unique in length and thickness taper along different pathways fanning out on individual planes. Each finger flexes independently, allowing you to manage your hair with precision like no other.