Cleaning the toilet is a job many of us prefer to leave to others to do, which is understandable as it can never be described as a pleasant task. But my view now is that cleaning the toilet/loo can be made much easier IF you use the best brush! So I am feeling rather smug as I have just tested the Flex 360 Toilet Brush from Joseph Joseph and it is most certainly a game changer. Its clever design features a flexible, triple-action head that cleans in three directions simultaneously so you can give your toilet a thorough clean. It has widely spaced, anti-drip fast-draining bristles which prevent dirt clogging and are more durable than traditional bristles so this brush ensures hygiene and longevity. The 3600 degree cleaning just makes this job so much quicker and easier. You are also able to purchase replaceable heads, which are sold separately so this does extend the lifespan of this clever brush. The final plus point is that all comes in a sleek storage holder, that has a non-slip base and a matte finish and really adds great style to your bathroom or downstairs toilet. To clean you can use bleach but I found hot soapy water did the job quite easily.

I will never enjoy cleaning our home but using Joseph Joseph’s products they do actually make cleaning a lot more bearable and much quicker. Joseph Joseph always stay true to their ethos of creating desirable products that enhance everyday life. Please do check out their website because their range is amazing.

Price: £33.00

Colours: black, ecru

Approx. Dimensions: (h x w x d): 43.6cm x 10.5cm x 10.4cm (17.3″ x 4.3″ x 4″)

Visit: qvcuk.com

About Joseph Joseph

Sparked by a fascination with design, twin brothers Antony and Richard launched Joseph Joseph back in 2003. By creating functional, problem-solving household products, their signature bright and sleek styles have become modern kitchen essentials.