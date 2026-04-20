First Tunnels – UK Specialists in Domestic & Commercial Polytunnels
First Tunnels is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of domestic and commercial polytunnels, helping gardeners, growers, schools, community projects, farms, and businesses create productive growing spaces throughout the year. With decades of experience and a strong reputation for quality, First Tunnels has become a trusted name in protected growing across the UK.
From home gardeners looking to grow their own fruit and vegetables, to commercial growers requiring reliable large-scale structures, First Tunnels provides practical solutions for a wide range of customers. Every polytunnel is designed to help extend the growing season, protect plants and crops from the unpredictable British weather, and create an ideal environment for healthy growth.
For domestic customers, a polytunnel can transform the way outdoor space is used. It offers the opportunity to sow earlier, harvest later, and enjoy fresh produce for more months of the year. Whether used for vegetables, herbs, flowers, seedlings, or hobby gardening projects, a domestic polytunnel gives gardeners greater control over their growing conditions.
For professional growers, schools, community gardens, and commercial users, First Tunnels supplies larger structures built for durability, productivity, and long-term value. Commercial polytunnels can be used for crop production, education, plant nurseries, retail growing, and a variety of agricultural purposes.
One of the key strengths of First Tunnels is flexibility catering for both professional growers and domestic hobbyists. A wide choice of sizes, layouts, and customisation options allows each tunnel to be tailored to the available space and intended use. Customers can choose from options such as different door styles, ventilation systems, crop support bars, shelving, irrigation solutions, and other accessories to create the right setup for their needs.
Every First Tunnels structure is built using strong galvanised steel frames and durable covers designed for long-lasting performance in UK weather conditions. Quality materials and thoughtful design help ensure each tunnel is both practical and reliable for everyday use.
First Tunnels is also known for excellent customer support. Clear installation guidance, helpful advice, and ongoing support are available to help customers choose the right product and get the most from their investment. Whether purchasing a first garden tunnel or a larger commercial structure, customers can buy with confidence.
As more people look to grow their own food, improve sustainability, and make better use of outdoor space, polytunnels continue to be a popular and practical solution. First Tunnels is proud to support customers at every stage of their growing journey.
As First Tunnels say of them selves:
“We’re more than just polytunnel suppliers – we’re passionate growers, innovators, and a close-knit team of skilled professionals who take immense pride in the quality and versatility of our products. Whether you’re a hobby gardener, a commercial grower, or managing a community project, we’ve got you covered with reliable, durable, and thoughtfully designed polytunnels.
“We believe that growing your own should be straightforward, rewarding, and built to last. That’s why we don’t just design, manufacture, and sell polytunnels — we use them ourselves too! From hands-on testing to tackling real-world gardening challenges, everything we create is shaped by experience, passion, and a genuine desire to help growers succeed. You’ll often find us in our own polytunnels, experimenting with new ideas, sharing growing tips, and occasionally enjoying a barbecue — because life’s too short not to mix work with a little fun.
“Our passion for quality runs through everything we do. We work closely with top horticultural experts and listen to feedback from our loyal customers to ensure our products remain the best on the market. Every innovation, improvement, and detail comes from our commitment to making your growing journey easier and more rewarding.”
Welsh Country has reported generically about examples where polytunnels (of unknown make) are used within the land based education and similarly a polytunnel (again of unknown make) added to a garden that is home to 50 varieties of mint and is one of the National Garden Scheme Open Garden
To learn more about First Tunnels and explore the full range of products, please visit: