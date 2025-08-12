Farewell, Criccieth, our holiday is done,

we’ve enjoyed our stay, we’ve enjoyed our fun,

shared together in caravan, on beach

as the sun has shone,

we’ve all got brown:

rain has come and gone

that caused a frown

but did heights of pleasure, of oneness reach.

The seagulls high swirled and tossed

over waves that wet embossed

each sandy shore twice a day

while chill winds made dune grasses sway.

Goodbye, Criccieth, our energy is spent,

and our money too, but it was clearly meant

as a period of change and needful rest

in the climb of mount,

though tired we were,

things that really count

were made to stir,

made to know refreshment at soul’s request.

The Autumn comes, swallows turn

to their homes, inside they yearn

for waiting friends, well known ways

strengthened by their distant days.

Farewell, Criccieth, we leave your house and shore,

but the pictures held in memory’s store

shall, in Winter’s enfolding dark and chill,

be a solace warm,

a comfort’s fire,

bring strength to form,

the soul inspire,

brief restore some moments of Summer’s thrill.