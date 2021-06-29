Exciting Plans to Create a Tiny Forest in Caerphilly

The Tiny Forest will be created by using a method developed by a Japanese botanist called Akira Myawaki, later this year, and it is designed to grow 10 times faster than a conventional forest and provides a whole host of benefits to help combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

The project is led by Climate Action Caerffili Gweithredu Hinsawdd (CACGH), a local community group set up to raise awareness of environmental issues and campaigns in Caerphilly as well as to promote positive responses to climate change by delivering local projects.

The community group are keen to ensure that there is an educational focus and plan to engage local schools and the community in learning about the Tiny Forest and how it can help to lessen the effects of climate change and biodiversity loss. CACGH are inviting schools in the area to get involved in a number of ways including the Citizen Science biodiversity tracking activity, helping with the design of the Tiny Forest and the actual planting of the trees in autumn 2021.

Local councillor Jamie Pritchard said:

“I am pleased that the group were able to work successfully with Caerphilly Council to secure the land to create the Tiny Forest in Morgan Jones Park. This is an exciting project that will improve biodiversity and provide a number of benefits to protect our local environment. It’s a pleasure to be part of something which will have a positive impact in the community.”

Group volunteer, Cath Moulogo said: