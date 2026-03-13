Evergreen & Blackout from S-Fixx

EVERGREEN 3 in 1 Rust Converter Primer & Paint

To say that I am impressed with this EVERGREEN primer & paint would be an understatement. It can be applied onto Steel, Wood, Aluminium, Plastics, Copper, Carbon Fibre, Ceramics, Stone, Brick, Glass and lots more!

It is such a clever product which has been designed to convert rust into a stable compound and prevent further corrosion on metal surfaces. I tried it on some very old iron gates which were so rusty I was despairing as to replace them would have cost a fortune. The reason EVERGREEN worked on my gates so well is because if you have rust or corrosion, the paint chemically reacts with iron oxide (rust) and transforms it into a protective layer. It was easy to apply and I was amazed that it was touch dry in just 30 minutes and then the full cure time, well that was about 24 hours.

If I can explained further, EVERGREEN contains a clever active ingredient that chemically reacts with the iron oxide in rust, converting it into a more stable compound. This chemical reaction transforms rust into a black or dark blue substance, often referred to as ferric tannate or iron phosphate. This stable layer helps prevent further oxidation, effectively halting the progression of rust. I also found that EVERGREEN worked brilliantly as a primer. Once the rust is converted, this genius product provides a primed surface suitable for overpainting with another paint type. I am certainly not a DIY lover, but even I found this so easy to apply. I used a brush but on other surfaces I used a roller and another bonus is there were no drips!

This product can be used on so many surface including iron, steel, plastics, wood, glass & much more. It is so versatile as you can use it in various sectors, such as automotive, fences, railings, machinery, woodwork, DIY, garden and craft. EVERGREEN can withstand temperatures ranging from -40°C to +240°C. When used correctly EVERGREEN offers long-term protection against rust formation and remains permanently flexible and resistant to further cracking. Really I couldn’t believe how clever and easy to use this product was and enabled me to get so many jobs done that I had been trying for a very long time to ignore……………

You can get to grips on your garden furniture and vehicle restoration. Smarten up your BBQ, the Chiminea, hanging basket brackets. I did some ancient terracotta planters that I was about to scrap as they looked so bad and now they look as good as new. I also tackled some guttering, a few downpipes, guttering and old grubby locks and hinges. I even gave my decking a new lease of life and was so impressed on how good it now looks. You could refresh your caravan and motorhome, seriously the list of where to use it is endless.

This is a brilliant quality product that goes on beautifully and leaves a super silk finish, I’d certainly advise you to give this EVERGREEN 3 in 1 Rust Converter Primer & Paint a go as you now have no excuse to put off those DIY jobs any longer.

Size & Price: 1 litre/£34.99 inc. VAT | Visit: sfixx.com

BLACK-OUT 3 in 1 Rust Converter, Primer & Paint

I am a huge fan of S-Fixx because they create products that are easy-to-use and do what they say! Their Black-Out product is a winner as you can apply it onto Steel, Wood, Aluminium, Plastics, Copper, Carbon Fibre, Ceramics, Stone, Brick, Glass and much, much more.

Blackout has been cleverly designed to convert rust into a stable compound and prevent further corrosion on metal surfaces. It is particularly useful for surfaces that already have rust or corrosion, as it chemically reacts with iron oxide (rust) and transforms it into a protective layer. Once applied Blackout is touch dry in just 30 minutes with full cure time taking around 24 hours. Blackout contains an active ingredient that chemically reacts with the iron oxide in rust, converting it into a more stable compound. The chemical reaction transforms the rust into a black or dark blue substance, often referred to as ferric tannate or iron phosphate. This stable layer helps prevent further oxidation, effectively halting the progression of rust. Blackout also works as a primer so once the rust is converted, the paint provides a primed surface suitable to be over painted with another paint type. What is also important is that Blackout is easy to apply with a brush or roller and as already explained it can be used on various metal surfaces, including iron, steel, but also on plastics, wood, glass and more. What a versatile product as I was able to tackle, fences, railings, machinery, woodwork, garden & craft, even automotive, plus Blackout can withstand temperatures of -40c to +240c.

When used correctly you’ll find that Blackout can offer long-term protection against rust formation but it is essential to follow the instructions regarding application. Blackout will remain permanently flexible and resistant to further cracking.

If you are struggling with DIY jobs at home, please do visit the S-Fixx website and check out their range as I am sure S-Fixx will have many solutions that will help you.

Size & Price: 1 litre/£34.99 inc. VAT | Visit: sfixx.com