Elasticizer Booster from Philip Kingsley

I am an avid fan of the Philip Kingsley elasticizer but had missed out on the elasticizer booster, which is annoying as elasticizer is without doubt one of my most favourite products. But back to the Booster which is a restoring conditioner and although I always use a conditioner, I have never tried a conditioner that made such a difference to my hair. This one is an intensely hydrating and a versatile conditioner booster that swiftly nourishes strands and restores parched hair in the shower when part of your hair wash routine. What a clever Kingsley team are to create the perfect partner for their Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment.

The booster has been designed literally to boost, enhance and prolong the deeply hydrating effects in-between weekly Elasticizer treatments. It cleverly conditions, tames frizz whilst adding elasticity and in turn strength to your hair as it protects and improves your hair’s condition. This Elasticizer Booster is such an amazing product as it improves your hair’s elasticity, restores stretch and in turn strength, whilst also offering softness and movement. You will not believe how your hair feels instantly softer, hydrated and healthier and has more resistance against daily threats like brushing and styling.

This product will work on any hair length, colour, texture or condition and is ideal for anyone looking to protect and improve the health of their hair. I used it in between my Elasticizer treatments, whenever I washed my hair. But if your hair is particularly dry then of course use it more frequently. I really don’t know why I am still surprised by both these Elasticizer products from Philip Kingsley as the company are well-known world-wide as hair trichologists and certainly know what they are talking about and how to create perfect products.

The product contains Hydrolyzed Elastin which penetrates the hair shaft and increases elasticity, while Olive Oil moisturises and makes hair look shiny. Chia Seed Extract protects your hair from weakening after exposure to chemical processes.

There are a few ways to apply this beautiful booster:

In place of your usual conditioner for a richer condition. Layered over the top of your existing conditioner on the driest parts of hair, such as the ends, for an instant boost, as it is fragrance free there will be no clash of fragrances. Leave on for 5-10 minutes as a flash mask. Just apply liberally over mid-lengths and ends of your cleansed hair. Then rinse thoroughly with water.

Impressive results

9 out of 10 agreed hair felt NOURISHED after 1st use*

9 out of 10 agreed hair felt SOFTER after 1st use*

9 out of 10 agreed their hair looked HEALTHIER after 2 weeks use*

*INDEPENDENT USER TRIAL RESULTS, AFTER ONE USE.

**INDEPENDENT USER TRIAL RESULTS, AFTER 2 WEEKS USE

Perks:

Get exclusive perks when you shop directly with us:

90-day money back guarantee

Fast, free UK mainland delivery*

Free deluxe samples on all orders

Size & Price: 150ml/£30.00 | 20% off first order with code 20PKFIRST | Visit: philipkingsley.co.uk