Laundry Detergent Egg (Boxed)

I have a great affection for this company for creating this clever Laundry Detergent Egg, which is not only gives your clothes a powerful clean, it is gentle on the skin and just as importantly, it is kind to our Planet. It will work for you even if you have sensitive or hypoallergenic skin as this reusable Laundry Detergent Egg cleans effectively without having to resort to harsh chemicals and it is the harsh chemicals that many of us find upset and irritate our skin. In the UK alone an estimated 27 million people suffer from sensitive skin but only 1 in 10 treat it. So it is important that ecoegg took this challenge on board and created this eco alternative that is a refillable laundry solution that is kind to our skin, kind to our planet and kind to your pocket too! This Laundry Detergent Egg lasts up to 70 washes and as already said it is refillable, which makes perfect sense to me. I am sure you’ll find as I did, that my laundry was left feeling fresh, soft and residue-free and it was so easy to use.

The Eco Egg Laundry Detergent Egg is a revolutionary replacement for traditional laundry detergent, it is unique and innovative and I have never seen anything like it before to use for laundry and as it offers an eco-friendly way to wash your clothes, it is a winner for me. I was amazed and delighted by how effectively this egg cleans. It cleverly uses two types of pellets that are housed in a recyclable, refillable laundry egg case. The white pellets do the cleaning and the black pellets increase the efficiency of the white pellets by reducing the water surface tension and drawing out the dirt. The Laundry Detergent Eggs are Allergy UK endorsed and dermatologically rated as ‘Excellent’ for delicate, allergy prone and young skin.

Reusable and refillable, saving the Planet, one less plastic bottle at a time and the ecoeggs do not contain plastic, PVA or PVOH. I cannot think of anything else I need and I am positive you will agree with me after you try this ecoegg.

Eco Egg offers a Subscribe & Save which I will find a huge help to ensure I don’t run out of any of their products, plus they also do detergent refills, which again is a sensible idea. But I then had another thought that this clever egg would make a great Christmas gift or stocking filler and also, if you have to join in a Secret Santa, how about giving some lucky person an ecoegg? I think this is a brilliant and useful idea instead of some of the silly, tacky gifts people often resort to because of the usual restriction of a £10.00 limit.

Let me summarise the many reasons that I love this Laundry Detergent Egg:

Eco Eggs are hypoallergenic & dermatologically tested, rated as ‘excellent’ for delicate, allergy prone and young skin.

They are reusable and refillable and will help save our Planet one less plastic bottle at a time.

These Eco Eggs last up to 70 washes before they will need a refill, which is just 14p per wash. Plus you can refill them too!

Eco Egg offer a 10-year warranty on your egg case, all you have to do is register on their website.

The scents are specially developed to be low irritant and low allergen, gentle on sensitive skin.

So easy to use, just pop in your washing machine with your laundry and you’re good to go – yes that’s it.

Price: £9.99 | Delivery: Free UK delivery on orders over £20.00+

Scents: fresh linen, spring blossom, fragrance free

Refills: £6.49 contains 3 bags of detergent and 1 bag of tourmaline

Scents: spring blossom, British blooms, fragrance free

Visit: ecoegg.com

Taken from the Eco Egg website:

Before your first wash, if you’re using the ecoegg Laundry Egg for the very first time, there’s a couple of things Eco Egg recommend you do beforehand.

We recommend starting with our Detox Tablets . They’ll remove any detergent residue and lingering odours, ensuring your machine is fresh and ready to deliver the best results with your Laundry Detergent Egg.

If your fabrics are heavily soiled or stained, we recommend adding a little pre-treatment before washing.

Hand wash

Add your Egg in a bucket of cold or warm water. Let it sit for 15 minutes, add clothing and wash.

PRO TIP: Use the Egg Case to gently rub at stains to lift.

Machine wash

Pop your clothes in your machine. Take care to not to overfill, add your ecoegg and choose the right setting (the hottest temperature advised for ecoegg is 60C) and wash. It’s that simple!

The detergent pellets are designed with a gentle on skin formula, containing no chlorine bleaches, phosphates, parabens, SLS/SLES or palm oil and leave significantly less detergent itchy residue on your clothes versus traditional detergents and fabric softeners.

Our founder, Dawn, personally battled with eczema whilst growing up. Her own struggles made her realise the sensitivity of skin to normal detergents which inspired her to invent a new type of detergent that is much gentler on skin.

Our formula is lightly fragranced to be gentle on delicate skin AND has been dermatologically tested and rated “excellent” by Dermatest for sensitive skin.

We encourage the use of our Fragrance Free Laundry Egg for babies and those with particularly sensitive skin as this egg is entirely removed from any perfume and has held the Allergy UK endorsement since 2011.

Rated ‘excellent’ for sensitive skin by Dermatest, the independent dermatology institute, the ecoegg Laundry Egg comes with a 10-year guarantee and does not contain any of the following “nasties”: chlorine bleaches, PEGs, phosphates, parabens, SLS/SLES or palm oil.

While a lot of us are familiar with strong, chemically fragranced detergents, strong fragrance doesn’t always mean clean. We get the job done whilst being gentle on skin.

Laundry Scent Booster

As I have seriously fallen for the Eco Egg the only thing I was a little concerned about was that I felt I needed a fabric type conditioner, as I like a stronger fragrance to my laundry but without any of the nasties. Thankfully ecoegg have sorted that for me too in that they have created this lovely laundry scent booster, which was just launched on 7th November. This is yet another ecoegg great idea and of course, it is so easy to use. Depending on the level of fragrance you require, just place between 12g and 20g of the beads into your machine drawer or drum, then pop onto your usual cycle and that is it! Simple and effective. For best results, pair with the Laundry Detergent Egg.

This is how to discover a smarter, safer and more sustainable way to add fragrance to your clothes whilst embracing an Eco Egg greener approach. Eco Egg’s Laundry Scent Boosters align with the brand’s dedication to sustainability and sensitive skin, making them the perfect choice for your clothes, your skin and the planet. It is a perfect and gentle way to add fragrance to your laundry and bedding without harsh chemicals.

Follows are the reasons I love the Eco Egg Laundry Scent Boosters:

PVA, PVOH and PEG free.

Entirely biodegradable and not harmful to aquatic life.

No petroleum-derived ingredients.

Vegan and cruelty-free.

100% plastic free.

Fully recyclable packaging.

Specially developed low irritant, low allergen scents that are gentle on sensitive skin.

Size & Price: 250g/£5.99 | Delivery:Free UK delivery on orders over £20.00+

Scents: fresh linen, spring blossom

Visit: ecoegg.com

Detox Tablets (Boxed)

I am sure that I am not the only person who fails to give extra attention to my washing machine and that means actually cleaning the inside of it! Washing machines and dishwashers are such an expensive purchase and so it does make sense to take greater care of our machines, as we all know the massive panic we all get when our washing machine ‘dies’ on us.

With that in my mind I was eager to try these detox tablets to give both my washing machine and my dishwasher a deep-down clean, as these tablets clean every nook and cranny inside your machines and that is something you would never been able to do with a bottle of cleaner and a cloth! These tablets ensure that with regular detoxing, your machine will operate at its very best and should hopefully last much longer. The detox tablets are designed to tackle lime scale and soap scum that collect inside your machine which we really cannot see. But because we can’t see it, doesn’t mean it is not there, which is why I think these tablets are such a brilliant idea. You will no longer have musty smells coming out of your machines or even worse staying inside them!

Each pack of tablets contains 8 applications so you have a clever, convenient and very effective way to maintain the performance and longevity of your washing machine and dish washer.

But if you’re using an Eco Egg Laundry Detergent Egg for the first time, please be sure to kick-start your eco journey by using an Eco Egg Detox Tablet first. I am horrified how much I take my machines for granted and I have now decided, thanks to Eco Egg, that my machines deserve some TLC so that they can provide me with the best cleaning results possible and extend the life of my machines.

These Detox Tablets are a 2-in-1 product as you can also use them on your dishwasher as well as your washing machine too! Now you can refresh and detox your machines in an Eco-friendly way. The company recommend that you do this monthly and to make sure I adhere to that I have decided to start off on the 1st of each month by cleaning my machine. The tablets are so simple to use and they help to remove lime scale, residue and neutralise odours. I cannot think of a sensible reason not to use Detox tablets, so hope you appreciate my suggestion. I’d also use these tablets as a stocking filler too!

Size & Price: £5.29 | Delivery: Free UK delivery on orders over £20.00+

Visit: ecoegg.com

Dryer Balls (Boxed)

This is the final stage of my ecoegg laundry journey by trying their energy saving Dryer Balls. These balls are designed to help you speed up the drying process and save you money in the process which is what we all need! The Dryer Balls have been scientifically proven to reduce drying time by 28% and that will certainly help with your electricity bills. They also reduce creasing which also reduces ironing time – another bonus for me! You can also boost the fragrance on your clothes if you choose to fill the Dryer Balls with Eco Eggs Dryer Ball Scent Booster Sticks.

The Dryer Balls are hypoallergenic & dermatologically tested and rated as ‘Excellent’ on sensitive skin. These are patented and are a natural and sustainable way to soften your laundry. But not only that, these Dryer Eggs come with a 10-year guarantee, meaning you can refill your ball with Fragrance Booster sticks for years to come. You can choose from a range of wonderful scents for even fresher smelling clothes all whilst your clothing remains gentle on your delicate skin.

To use, just pop 2 Dryer Balls into your tumble dryer so you can soften your clothes, reduce creasing, speed up drying and add a gentle fragrance. The Dryer Balls help to separate your laundry so that more air can circulate, drying each item more quickly. The nodules on the eggs are designed to help soften your clothes naturally so there is no need to use fabric softener, so that is another money saver.

Remember that these dryer balls are hypoallergenic, vegan and eco-friendly and totally perfect for sensitive skin and sustainable living.

Size & Price: 2 dryer balls/£9.99

Scent: fresh linen, spring blossom, fragrance free

Refills: £4.99 | Delivery: Free UK delivery on orders over £20.00+

Visit: ecoegg.com

Bamboo Towels

I cannot be the only person who is tired of constantly reaching for disposable paper kitchen roll and being unhappy with how costly these rolls are to buy, if that rings a bell with you then you need to transform your cleaning routine with Eco Egg Bamboo Towels. These towels are an eco-conscious and a reusable alternative that have been designed to reduce waste and save you money. For me these are a must-have in your kitchen, bathroom and even in the car. I find endless uses for these brilliant bamboo towels, because they just work!

The bamboo towels are soft, sustainable and just as importantly endlessly reusable. Made from 90% bamboo fibres and 10% PLA, these eco-friendly towels are gentle on sensitive skin, super absorbent and versatile enough for everything from spills and dusting, to car care or your skincare routine. Washable up to 85 times, so you can imagine how much money you’re saving, plus you are reducing waste and these clever cloths get softer with every use.

These Bamboo Towels I think are also a great idea as a Secret Santa gift and a clever stocking filler. Surely it is better to give useful practical gifts rather than resorting to a ‘silly’ gift that might well end up in the charity shop!

Follows are my thoughts of why I have switched and will certainly stay with Bamboo Towels:

They are crafted from sustainably sourced bamboo, Ecoegg Bamboo Towels are built to replace single-use paper towels forever + they’re much more absorbent!

One sheet of Ecoegg Bamboo Towels can withstand up to a whopping 85 uses, giving you up to 1700 uses per roll!

Whether it’s spills, stains, dusting or simply wiping down surfaces, the soft Ecoegg Bamboo Towels have you covered. They’re super absorbent and ready for any cleaning challenge.

I use my bamboo towel until it is dirty and then when it’s time for a refresh, simply pop it in with my laundry up to 40 0 Do not use fabric conditioner, instead use your laundry scent boosters, don’t tumble dry, line dry and of course there is no need to iron!!! So then your clean bamboo cloths are good to go again and ready for another round of eco-friendly cleaning.

Size & Price: 20 towels/£7.99 | Delivery: Free UK delivery on orders over £20.00+

Visit: ecoegg.com

